Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Aaron Hardie could make his Surrey debut in their T20 Blast game against Kent on Friday

Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie has joined Surrey for the rest of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 23-year-old all-rounder has just finished Australia A's tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored 226 runs at an average of 77 and took five wickets.

He scored 174 not out to help Western Australia win this year's Sheffield Shield final, as well as taking 3-54.

Hardie was part of the Perth Scorchers side that won this year's Big Bash and played in their 2021 final defeat.

He will also be available for Surrey's County Championship match at Yorkshire, which starts on 11 July.

"Aaron's all-round skillset will bring us very good options in our T20 campaign and the County Championship game at Scarborough," director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website.