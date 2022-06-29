Billy Root topped 100 on his Glamorgan debut against Northants in 2019

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four): Worcestershire 271 & 199: Libby 49; Neser 4-50, Hogan 3-42 Glamorgan 139 & 334-7: Ingram 102, Root 99*; Morris 2-39 Glamorgan (19 pts) beat Worcestershire (5 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Billy Root steered Glamorgan to an unlikely win at Worcester with 99 not out as they reached 334-7 on the final day.

It marked a remarkable turnaround in the match after Glamorgan trailed by 132 runs on first innings.

Root faced 172 balls and struck 11 fours as he mixed aggression with caution.

It was Glamorgan's fourth Championship win in eight games to keep them in the promotion mix.

But Worcestershire, and their ground staff, can take credit for their part in an absorbing match on a pitch that offered plenty of bounce.

Needing 100 to win at the start of day four, Root got the scoreboard moving with a couple of gloriously off-driven boundaries while James Harris held up the other end.

The pair added 23 before Harris was caught behind off the always hostile Joe Leach for four.

With Root willing to play the reverse sweep, he and Tom Cullen put on 38 vital runs before Leach returned to force Cullen to edge to slip for 15.

Root gave a run-out chance on 72 and nearly played on to Pennington on 73, while Michael Neser was dropped off a difficult caught and bowled chance by Ed Barnard when he was on two.

That would have left Glamorgan struggling at 296-8, but Neser took full advantage by hammering three leg-side boundaries in an over off Barnard, whose innings had done so much to put Worcestershire on top over the first two days.

The remaining tension was eased with another beautifully-timed cover drive to the ropes by Root and - although he was on 99 - Neser finished the game off for the team with another powerful straight boundary.

Glamorgan batter Billy Root told BBC Sport Wales.

"We were pretty calm this morning because of how well Colin (Ingram) and Eddie (Byrom) played yesterday and bought us the ticket, so to speak.

"We knew the new ball was going to be tough, they bowled well all game, so we had to just chip away and count down in tens to get there, the small targets got us to the big one in the end.

"It just felt good to be out there, I've had a couple of chances to be there at the end and it's my job to get us over the line. I have to say how well Colin played, it was a special knock and he's helped me a lot."

Glamorgan acting coach David Harrison added:

"The wicket was a strange one, it seemed to ebb and flow like the game, but to chase 330-odd on the final day seeing how the pitch had played was an unbelievable effort.

"It's another step forward, we can't look too far ahead because we've got a tough game ahead against Notts in our next Championship match, but we're giving ourselves chances to win on the last day."

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira said:

"It was an outstanding game of cricket and unfortunate for us to be on the wrong end, but credit to them, Billy Root played an outstanding knock as well as Colin Ingram.

"Credit goes to our bowlers as well, they fought all the way through, and the fielding as well. It was about fine margins in this game.

"The whole red-ball campaign, we have shown fight and determination, and there is still plenty to play for."