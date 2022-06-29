Last updated on .From the section Cricket

John Stephenson took over as Essex chief executive in late 2021

Essex have set up a new governance plan after failing to meet England and Wales Cricket Board diversity targets.

Eight board vacancies are to be filled this year, five by members' election, while three can be appointed directly.

Earlier this month, the club were placed under a "non-compliance process" and told they face potential sanctions by the domestic game's governing body.

"We are working closely with the ECB to become fully compliant," said chief executive John Stephenson.

"This is an important period in the club's future to form an adept board, which will only be achieved through a full, transparent and consistent recruitment process for the vacancies on the board.

"This will be an opportunity for the membership to appoint a new board who will bring a broad skillset, stability and compliance to the club."

The application process will begin next month, with voting to take place in September - before the club's AGM in October.

A club statement said: external-link "The formation of a nominations committee will take place ahead of the AGM with the sole responsibility of planning, reviewing and recommending potential candidates.

"The nominations committee will also hold interviews with potential candidates and provide the board with three recommendations for the immediate appointments, as well as formulating a set of endorsed candidates for the members' ballot process."

The ECB had set a target of at least 30% female and locally representative ethnicity on county boards by the end of April 2022 - and 80% have already met their targets.

Neil Snowbell, the ECB's managing director of county cricket, welcomes Essex's proposals which, he said, set out a "positive way forward".