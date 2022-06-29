Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bavuma suffered the injury in the fourth T20 against India - a series which South Africa drew 2-2

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the multi-format tour of England with an elbow injury.

Bavuma, 32, suffered the injury in India recently and his recovery is expected to last at least eight weeks.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the ODI side, with batter David Miller taking on the T20 captaincy.

The Proteas play three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests against England between 19 July and 12 September.

They will also face Ireland in two T20s in Bristol on 3 and 5 August.

Cricket South Africa's convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said the T20 games are "high priority" ahead of October's World Cup in Australia.

Rilee Rossouw, who has been playing for Somerset in the T20 Blast, returns to the fold for the first time since 2016, while 21-year-old bowler Gerald Coetzee has earned his first call-up.

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is part of the Test and T20 squad, but is rested for the ODIs.

South Africa are currently ranked third in the world in the International Cricket Council Test rankings, and sixth and fourth in the one-day and T20 rankings respectively.

Squads

ODI: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

T20: David Miller (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Test: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

Schedule

July

19 1st ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (13:00 BST)

22 2nd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (d/n) (13:00 BST)

24 3rd ODI, Clean Slate Headingley (11:00 BST)

27 1st Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n) (18:30 BST)

28 2nd Twenty20 international, Cardiff (d/n) (18:30 BST)

31 3rd Twenty20 international, Ageas Bowl (14:30 BST)

August

17-21 1st Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)

25-29 2nd Test, Emirates Old Trafford (11:00 BST)

September

8-12 3rd Test, Kia Oval (11:00 BST)