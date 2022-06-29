Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Issy Wong says she is the "Divock Origi of women's cricket" after her two late wickets on day three of the Test against South Africa.

Debutant Wong's double strike left the Proteas 55-3 in their second innings, 78 behind going into the final day.

The 20-year-old told BBC Sport: "These are the moments you dream of playing in when you're nine or 10 years old.

"You look at Katherine Brunt running in and taking wickets for England and you think 'I'd love to do that'."

England looked to have been frustrated by the rain at Taunton, only for play to resume at 18:30 BST.

Pace bowler Wong removed Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt to go with the maiden Test wicket she took in South Africa's first innings.

Asked if she is a "big-game player", Wong, a Liverpool fan, said: "Like the Divock Origi of women's cricket."

Former Liverpool striker Origi made a habit of scoring crucial goals for the Reds, notably in a number of Merseyside derbies and the 2019 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Wong is part of a new-look England attack following the retirements of legendary seamers Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

She was initially a reserve to the Test squad, but found herself in the XI after Emily Arlott was ruled out.

"It was completely out of the blue and I'm absolutely loving it," added London-born Wong.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes. I look down and think, 'I'm in whites, playing for England, how cool is that?' It's been amazing."

England had declared their first innings on 417-8 earlier on Wednesday, 133 runs in front of the South Africans.

Two lengthy rain showers looked to have delayed their push for victory, before Wong kept them on course for a first Test win in eight years.

"The focus now is trying to push for that win," she said.

"We're really looking forward to pushing to get those wickets. We know that it won't come easy. We're really excited as a group to put our hands up to win this Test."