Jack White has been rewarded for his performances with a new deal

Northamptonshire pace bowler Jack White has signed a new two-year deal.

The 30-year-old is now under contract at the County Ground until 2024.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another couple of years," said White, who made his first-class debut for the club in August 2020.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place with my cricket at the moment, so hopefully I can contribute to some success for Northamptonshire in the near future."