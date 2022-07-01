Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India skipper Rohit Sharma has played 230 ODIs and 125 T20Is

Rohit Sharma returns as India captain for the entirety of their forthcoming limited-overs series against England.

The 35-year-old is out of the Edgbaston Test because of Covid-19 but will recover in time to skipper India for the three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

Hardik Pandya captained India in two T20s against Ireland and had been expected to deputise for the first two T20s had Rohit played in the Test.

The first T20 is on 7 July.

Virat Kohli - who Rohit replaced as skipper in February - will be available from the second T20 along with fellow Test players Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

They will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer and uncapped pair Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh.

Seamer Umran Malik and all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who struck a hundred in the second T20 against Ireland, have both kept their places.

Arshdeep has been named in the ODI squad along with Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami, while Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have both been recalled.

Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar are all absent through injury.

India's squad for first T20I: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India's squad for second and third T20I: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

India's squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Schedule

July

7 1st T20, Ageas Bowl (d/n) (18:00 BST)

9 2nd T20, Edgbaston (14:30)

10 3rd T20, Trent Bridge (14:30)

12 1st ODI, Kia Oval (d/n) (13:00 BST)

14 2nd ODI, Lord's (d/n) (13:00 BST)

17 3rd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (11:00 BST)