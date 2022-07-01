Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richard Gleeson is the leading English wicket-taker in this season's Blast with 20 and joint-second overall

England have called up uncapped Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson for their Twenty20 international series against India.

Gleeson, 34, has taken 70 wickets in 64 domestic T20 matches, including a career-best 5-33 against Worcestershire Rapids in this season's Blast.

New England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler will take charge of an otherwise familiar squad for the three T20s and three one-day internationals.

The first T20 is on 7 July.

Adil Rashid has been given permission by the England & Wales Cricket Board to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca so Lancashire's Matthew Parkinson will be England's frontline spinner.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook, who has scored 384 runs in nine innings in this season's Blast at an average of 48.00, is also named in both white-ball squads.

He made his sole T20 appearance for England against West Indies during the winter.

England multi-format players Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Test captain Ben Stokes are also named in the squad for the ODI series along with Craig Overton.

Tom Banton, James Vince, George Garton and Sam Billings, who all featured in the five-match T20 series with West Indies in January, are not selected.

Left-arm seamers David Payne and Luke Wood, part of England's squad for their recent ODI series with the Netherlands, also miss out.

Dawid Malan, who struck a maiden ODI century in England's world record total of 498-4 against the Dutch last month, is included in the T20 squad only.

England squad for T20 series: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England squad for ODI series: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.