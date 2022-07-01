Adam Lyth has successfully adapted his game to both red-ball and white-ball cricket

Batter Adam Lyth has signed a three-year contract extension with Yorkshire, to run until the end of the 2025 County Championship season.

The Whitby-born 34-year-old has scored more than 12,000 first class runs and helped the county to the 2014 County Championship Division One title.

Lyth bats across all formats, and has a T20 top score of 161 against Northamptonshire from 2017 on record.

"Yorkshire is my home club," Lyth told the county's website.

"I take great pride in representing them. With such a talented squad I believe we can really challenge for silverware over the next few years and would love to secure another trophy in front of our fantastic supporters."

Yorkshire CCC's interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: "It's fantastic to have Adam Lyth contracted with us for another three years.

"He was a young player at Yorkshire when I was in the final few years of my playing career and I remember thinking what a talent he was back then.

"It's fair to say he's gone on to have a marvellous career so far, proving himself to be one of the best multi-format batters in the country and his performances this year have shown that he's still got a lot of runs left in the tank.

"His impact on the team as a senior player is so important and I'm confident he will play his part in helping us to bring some silverware back to Headingley in the next few years."