Chris Cooke is averaging 29.8 with the bat in the T20 this season

Vitality T20 Blast , South Group : Essex Eagles v Glamorgan Venue : County Ground, Chelmsford Date : Saturday, 2 July Time : 18:30 BST Coverage : Commentaries from BBC Essex and BBC Sport Wales on BBC sport website and app; commentary on 5 Sports Extra; match report on BBC Sport website.

Chris Cooke returns after injury as Glamorgan travel to face Essex and Kent on the final weekend of the T20 Blast group stages.

The 36 year old wicket-keeper/batter has missed four T20s and a Championship match with a calf strain.

Glamorgan must win both their games and hope several other results go their way to have any chance of qualification.

Essex go into the weekend in third place in the South Group, with the top four going through.

Cooke replaces Alex Horton, while Glamorgan also add batter Billy Root to their T20 squad for the first time this season after his decisive 99 not out in the Championship win at Worcester.

Captain David Lloyd picked up a minor calf strain, but is likely to play if Glamorgan still have a chance of making the last eight.

"As it stands we've still got a chance of qualifying, that'll be the plan when we leave Cardiff, to go to win the two games and give ourselves a chance," said assistant coach David Harrison.

"There are games going on around us which'll affect our qualification chances, but our attitude has to be to try to win those two games.

"It's always a bit lively at Chelmsford on a weekend night, it's on TV, Essex are a good team but we beat them in Cardiff on TV as well."

Essex Eagles (from): Rossington, Westley, Pepper, Lawrence, Walter, Das, Benkenstein, Sams, Harmer, Beard, Nijjar, S Cook, Allison.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Northeast, Ingram, Carlson, Byrom, C Cooke, Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, Sisodiya, Hogan, Root, Bevan, Weighell, McIlroy.