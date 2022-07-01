Close menu

England v India: Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja rescue tourists

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments165

Fifth LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day one of five)
India 338-7 (73 overs): Pant 146, Jadeja 83*; Anderson 3-52
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

A sparkling 146 from India's Rishabh Pant halted England on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Pant's 89-ball hundred rescued the tourists from 98-5 after England's pacemen relentlessly exploited the movement on offer following captain Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first.

Wicketkeeper Pant crashed 19 fours and four sixes, playing the sort of thrilling, counter-attacking cricket that took England to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand last month.

Pant was well supported by fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja - their stand of 222 is an India record for the sixth wicket in Tests against England and came at almost a run a ball.

When Pant eventually sliced Joe Root's off-spin to slip, Stokes followed up by removing Shardul Thakur, but Jadeja remains unbeaten on 83, India closing on 338-7.

This final Test in the series was postponed last September with India leading 2-1 after positive cases of Covid-19 among the tourists' backroom staff.

The efforts of Pant and Jadeja have kept India in the hunt for a first Test series win in England since 2007.

India test new England

This is a fifth Test in name only. Only 11 players survive from the previous match in this series and both teams have a new captain and coach. In India's case regular skipper Rohit Sharma, appointed in February, is missing because of Covid, with Jasprit Bumrah standing in.

But it is a fresh challenge for Stokes' 'new' England team, whose all-out aggression overwhelmed New Zealand and breathed life into Test cricket in this country.

They initially looked set to do the same to the under-prepared Indians thanks to James Anderson and Matthew Potts, who were superb either side of a two-hour break for rain.

But Pant was providing swashbuckling entertainment in Test cricket long before England's 'Bazball' revolution under coach Brendon McCullum, and Jadeja is one of the fiercest competitors in the game.

Between them, they reversed the momentum of this match, meaning India's high-quality attack will have enough runs to fully test England's full-throttle approach to batting.

It is perhaps too soon to form a judgement on Stokes' decision at the toss. England certainly made the most of morning cloud cover, but by late in the day the pitch looked flat - it could be that the hosts are able to enjoy the best batting conditions over the weekend.

Perfect Pant plays Edgbaston classic

This was a truly memorable effort from Pant, his exhibition of 360-degree stroke play made all the more special by the peril India found themselves in earlier in the day.

He mixed classical drives and punches through the off-side with cavalier charges at the fast bowlers. Spinner Jack Leach was belted for nearly eight an over - one of Pant's straight sixes was hit with only one hand on the bat.

The only stage Pant showed any discomfort was when he appeared to hurt his hamstring, but his response was to reverse-sweep Anderson over the slips.

Jadeja was the perfect foil, leaving the ball with excellent judgement and only occasionally exploding into a drive or pull. England could have had him caught on five off Stuart Broad, only for the third umpire to rule the ball had not carried to Root at first slip.

After Pant reached three figures he took 46 runs off the next 21 balls he faced and had launched Root for a straight six before edging the next ball to Zak Crawley.

Thakur was bounced out, leaving Jadeja to shield number nine Mohammed Shami, and it is Jadeja's continued presence that could yet get India close to 400.

England halted after early burst

The way Pant scored runs at will in the evening sunshine was a complete contrast to the way England's bowlers tormented the tourists in the early going.

Anderson and Potts were laser-guided in their accuracy around off stump, while Stokes marshalled his troops and packed the slip cordon.

Anderson drew Shubman Gill into a loose prod and bowled a beauty that bounced at Cheteshwar Pujara, both men held by second-slip Crawley.

The atmosphere was electric for Anderson's duel with old foe Virat Kohli, but it was Potts who removed the former skipper, who played on attempting to leave. By that time, Potts had also pinned Hanuma Vihari leg before.

Shreyas Iyer fell victim to a plan seemingly laid by McCullum, his former coach with Kolkata Knight Riders. With a leg slip in place, Anderson targeted the hip, with flying wicketkeeper Sam Billings taking a superb catch down the leg side.

England were rampant, but then ran into the peerless Pant.

'The game is pretty balanced' - reaction

India centurion Rishabh Pant, speaking to Test Match Special: "When I'm batting, I'm clear in my head. I just think about one ball at a time.

"The game is pretty balanced right now. They bowled well at the start but we batted well to come back. As long as we get 400 or 450, it will be a good total.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood: "It was another entertaining day of Test cricket. We started well then we saw a counter-attack from Pant later in the day.

"It's been a pretty even day and if we can bowl them out for 360-370, we will be happy enough."

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta: "This is the best I've seen Pant bat. I hope this innings gives him the confidence to bat in a more orthodox way and score runs.

"He's the vice-captain of the side and that responsibility has made him play with a bit more caution. His shot selection was spot-on."

Comments

Join the conversation

166 comments

  • Comment posted by Keep it simple , today at 19:40

    Turns out other teams can play this "Bazball" stuff as well.

  • Comment posted by Mouldy Arse, today at 19:34

    Feast or famine for Jack Leach. Four days from getting a 10WM, he gets carted at almost 8 per over.

    Pant is a world-class player of spin, mind. Not many better in world cricket.

    • Reply posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 20:32

      prawnsandwiches replied:
      Let’s be honest. There was a lot of luck involved in that 10 wicket haul

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:14

    Dear Ben Stokes: with your pace, try a Yorker now and again.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Stokes trying to out Baz ball a team that plays better Baz Ball than we do

  • Comment posted by Viewpoint , today at 19:11

    What a day of Test cricket. Ball and Bat dominated at different times and at the end of the day both teams are even

    • Reply posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 19:13

      HimClicksPhoto replied:
      Nope!!

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 19:56

    India, always got something up the sleeve. A brilliant cricketing nation. This will make for a good series.

    • Reply posted by Rishee Prkash, today at 20:03

      Rishee Prkash replied:
      Thanks Sir

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 19:56

    We need an expert panel to examine these balls and decide which ones are fit to play.

    A sort of Duke Box Jury.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 20:34

      boating-voter replied:
      Hurrah!

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 19:06

    England need PACE in their bowling ranks. Not medium pace. PACE!

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 19:09

      mike james replied:
      Need to replace broad

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 19:24

    Potts is full of promise. Learning his craft from the best. Pants on fire…….again!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 19:16

    No no no. Win the toss and bat.

    Made even worse by the fact that unlike NZ, India have proper spinners.

    You don't want to be batting to save the game in the 4th innings

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We have won every test match this summer by batting last

  • Comment posted by smell_the_leather, today at 19:09

    As usual England bowlers are clueless when the ball becomes soft and there is no clouds to assist.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Has the England bowlers not heard of yorkers before

  • Comment posted by cobnut, today at 19:41

    India are an entirely different challenge to NZ. Still worried Bout the long English tail & lack.of effective opening pair. Can the remaining 5 batsmen score enough runs against this Indian attack? We'll wait and see but I'm not confident of the outcome

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 19:35

    India's day I think after that huge Pant-Jadeja onslaught. Root should have been tried earlier to the two left handers. A bit sloppy from England with no-balls and misfields. I think it's a good batting pitch really and would have liked to see England bat first. Pant was batting in ODI style, amazing stuff.

  • Comment posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 19:33

    Time is running out for Kohli

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 19:31

    Match in balance, both are great team, England better compare to last year, Stokes is back, Root, Pope, Bairstow in form, Series win a week ago, it's poised for the best test to watch for next 4 days

    • Reply posted by Kiran DS, today at 20:13

      Kiran DS replied:
      No, India clearly are in the ascendancy. Another 30 to 40 runs and it's a match winning total down the road.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 19:26

    Test cricket again is surely the winner.
    Good start by the bowlers, great batting fightback......
    Let's hope the weather doesn't influence this too much......

  • Comment posted by Marsh, today at 19:14

    Baz ball stuff. I guess Pant took it seriously 😄😄

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:15

    Broad is becoming a liability. Why is he playing when he is not bowling well

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 19:30

      mike james replied:
      Very true

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 20:10

    Only 73 overs bowled again today. Absolutely shocking. England must get fined for the slow over rate. You hardly see 90 overs being bowled in a full day.This has to change!

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 20:31

      Daz replied:
      Emmm. It rained

  • Comment posted by U20017299, today at 19:50

    When Aggers or Tuffers aren't commentating, TMS is now very poor and short on personality.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 20:04

    No escaping the fact that Pant is an outrageously good batsman some of his shots beggared belief at times.
    Enjoyable days Cricket.
    Little caveat wish, we’d have batted first!.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:17

      dunc brownley replied:
      Well Mwkyk ..... Glad you enjoyed and yes may have been a statement to have sent out to the Indian team we bat first and see what you have to rattle out our new batting strategy.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC