England v India: Jasprit Bumrah stars with all-round display at Edgbaston

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fifth LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day two of five)
India 416: Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60
England 84-5: Root 31; Bumrah 3-34
England are 332 runs behind
Jasprit Bumrah's incredible all-round display put England under huge pressure on the second day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Bumrah took the first three wickets, before the crucial late loss of Joe Root was followed by the departure of nightwatchman Jack Leach to leave England 84-5, 332 behind.

Stand-in captain Bumrah had earlier crashed Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test cricket history, costing 35 runs.

With Ravindra Jadeja completing a fine century, India were bowled out for 416 - James Anderson picking up two of the wickets to fall on Saturday morning for figures of 5-60.

Bumrah removed Alex Lees, the struggling Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, before India were stalled by a two-hour break for rain - the third lengthy delay of the day.

Evening sunshine gave India a bonus hour in which Root and Leach fell, leaving Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 12 and skipper Ben Stokes on nought.

The tourists lead the series 2-1, with this match rescheduled from September last year after the original fifth Test was postponed because of a Covid-19 scare in the India camp.

New England under pressure

Given all that happened on this soggy Saturday, it is hard to believe the rain allowed only 38.5 overs of play.

England found themselves in trouble in all of the three Tests they won against New Zealand and they will have to draw on all of their new-found resilience to come through this situation.

India were always likely to pose a more complex challenge than New Zealand, and the momentum has been with them since they recovered from 98-5 on the first afternoon.

Bumrah is unorthodox but one of the most skilful fast bowlers in the game. Buoyed by his batting and kept fresh by the rain breaks, he made light of the slow pitch to carve through England's top order.

He found a huge gap in Lees' defence and bowled the left-hander, before Crawley was suckered into an all too familiar edge to be held at third slip.

Crawley is comfortably the new England regime's biggest problem. Stokes has offered his unequivocal backing, but the Kent man's highest score in 11 innings is 43 and the repeated nature of his loose driving outside off stump hints at a player who is not learning.

When Pope chased a very wide one to slice to second slip, Root and Bairstow, England's batting stars of the summer, were reunited for another rescue job.

Aided firstly by the rain, they were making steady progress when play finally resumed at 18:00, even if Root was unusually loose outside off stump and Bairstow a becalmed version of the batter that blitzed New Zealand.

But with Root on 31, Mohammed Siraj got one to cut back, too close for an attempted cut, resulting in a glove behind.

Leach was dropped off his first ball, then edged Shami behind off his fifth, meaning Stokes had to come out in the penultimate over of the day.

Brilliant Bumrah's moment of history

While Stokes' approach to captaincy has been refreshing, even he has failed to shake off his predecessors' baffling habit of approaching tailend partnerships by bowling bouncer after bouncer with fielders scattered around the boundary.

Time and again, the tactic has failed England. And yet, on Saturday morning, when Jadeja resumed on 83 and with Shami yet to get off the mark, Jadeja was faced with as many as seven men on the rope and Shami regularly only faced one or two balls in an over.

England's approach finally bore fruit when Shami ramped to third man for Broad's 550th Test wicket, but by then Jadeja had cut Matthew Potts for four to go to his third Test hundred.

There were probably more runs out there for Jadeja, but he was bowled for 104 taking a swipe at Anderson.

England had India 375-9 and should have bowled them out for less than 400, yet what followed was some of the most chaotic, ridiculous Test cricket you could ever see.

As Broad pounded the ball into the middle of the pitch and Bumrah swung hard, England lost the plot.

Two sixes and four fours came off the historic over. One of the sixes came from a no-ball and one of the bouncers went for five wides.

With only one legal delivery bowled, Broad had already conceded 16 runs, the previous record for the most expensive over - 28 - was matched after four balls, and then Bumrah entered the record books with his second maximum.

A single scrambled off the final ball made a total of 35, and the mayhem was only ended when Anderson had last man Siraj held at mid-off.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 19:12

    Surely they could have played one more hour. They go off when it’s raining and also when it is sunny and dry. Feel sorry for the punters!

    • Reply posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 19:17

      HimClicksPhoto replied:
      Defeats me as to why game cannot be resumed if we had good light towards end and when rain halted play multiple times. What’s going on?

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:14

    Can we go back to playing New Zealand now please?

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 19:17

      cptJay replied:
      You could say that...

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 19:15

    Broad should know better, was embarrassing to watch. Indian bowlers different class.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 19:17

    Broad managed to gift India more runs in one over than any of our batsmen have scored so far!

  • Comment posted by JJ, today at 19:16

    I said on earlier posts when everyone was ranting about Eng and Stokes, that they would be found out when they play a decent side like the Aussies or India, and that Stokes would be found out and and the slog fest that England played would not stand up against decent bowling. Let's see how great stokes and JB are now!

    • Reply posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 19:24

      Winter Wonderland replied:
      How about you actually wait until they've failed until you slag them off?

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:13

    Zak Crawley = goodbye, thanks for nothing, never known an English test batsmen so obviously poor get so many chances.

    • Reply posted by justme, today at 19:17

      justme replied:
      Give Compton a try maybe or another chance for hameed

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 19:14

    What happened to to Englands new approach to Test cricket. I hope they have learned to play to the situation rather than one dimensional approach.

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 19:23

    Bumrah 11 overs for 35 runs.
    Broad 1 over for 35 runs !!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:26

      Duncanb23 replied:
      🤡

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 19:16

    Thing annoys me is why they couldn't play for at least another hour. People there today England fans/India fans have been robbed.

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 19:11

    No doubt England will be doing a rain dance tonight!!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:24

    No offence to Broad - obviously a legend - but 80mph bouncers are meat and potatoes to any batsman.

    • Reply posted by Spoons, today at 19:29

      Spoons replied:
      The old adage is that you're only as good as your last game. It's painfully obvious that it's time to retire Broad.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 19:22

    When will they learn that bowling short all the time doesn't work. Every single test for last few years has had same poor bowling tactics

    • Reply posted by justme, today at 19:24

      justme replied:
      Line and length every time

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 19:17

    Playing aggressive against quality fast bowlers is never going to end well. I'm sure Stokes and Baz are good blocks but there doesn't seem to be an abundance of brain cells in the England camp.

  • Comment posted by justme, today at 19:16

    Maybe it's time to try Ben Compton but he doesn't play for Surrey so probably won't get picked

    • Reply posted by myfirsttime, today at 19:22

      myfirsttime replied:
      So, your take on selection is like a continual merry-go-round based on a player's last performance, Fortunately, the new coach and captain think loyalty will bring best results long-term.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:14

    I’m not sure, but was that Joe Root trying to be positive then getting out? Thought he did alright until he tried Baz-ball. Perhaps the old way might have been best after all.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:17

      Duncanb23 replied:
      No, that was a very good batsman ticking along and being undone by a good ball.

  • Comment posted by Jim Lorien, today at 19:14

    New England? Old England !

    • Reply posted by Ranga, today at 19:24

      Ranga replied:
      Difficult to hide old England and it popped out

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 19:13

    With how test cricket goes at the moment, anything could happen. Never dull with England.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:21

    I'm all for England's aggressive approach to Test cricket however a common sense approach is needed when bowling to tailenders. Bumrah was able to do what he and Mohammed Shami did last year, due to some pretty woeful bowling/captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:23

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Sorry, what?

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 19:21

    Tailenders are down the batting order because their technique cannot stand the same scrutiny as those up the order, they should be tested with the same variation of deliveries as those further up the order. Bowling bouncers to them repeatedly takes away thinking about shot selection this means they are more at ease batting can English please stop this headless tactic ?

  • Comment posted by Dave s, today at 19:19

    Ok stokes & McCallum have this mindset of aggressive cricket. However sometimes you have to rein it in. Your not going to hit every ball for 4/6 that approach is not always going to succeed.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:22

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Seemed to work for India. Could you point out some dismissals where England were too aggressive, please?

