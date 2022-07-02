Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England have recalled Alice Davidson-Richards for their upcoming one-day internationals against South Africa.

The all-rounder, who played one ODI in 2018, hit 107 on her Test debut against the same opposition earlier this week.

Seam bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Bell, plus opening batter Emma Lamb, all of whom made their Test debuts in Taunton, are included.

Bell and Wong are in line for their first one-day caps, with the opening ODI at Northampton on 11 July.

The multi-format series started with a one-off Test match which ended in a rain-affected draw, with the teams each taking two points.

The three ODIs are followed by three Twenty20s - with all six of those matches worth two points each.

Wong took three wickets and Bell claimed two as both impressed in the drawn Test, earning their first England one-day call-ups. They provide further bowling options for captain Heather Knight in the absence of experienced seamer Anya Shrubsole, who has retired from all forms of cricket.

Veteran seamer Katherine Brunt is included in the squad after announcing her retirement from Test cricket last month while Freya Davies, who was in the Test squad but did not play, misses out.

Danni Wyatt is also back in contention having missed out on selection for the Test.

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, dropped during the World Cup, misses out alongside leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

An England A squad has also been named to face South Africa in a T20 warm-up at Sophia Gardens on 4 July.

England squad for women's ODIs v South Africa: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

England A squad: Bryony Smith (captain), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Marie Kelly, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers. Travelling reserve: Grace Potts.