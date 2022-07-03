Wayne Madsen's half-century was his fourth in this season's T20 Blast

Derbyshire Falcons gave themselves hope of a home quarter-final in the T20 Blast as they beat Durham by five wickets in their final group game.

Wayne Madsen's superb 100 not out off 47 balls balls led them home as they moved up to second in North Group.

Leicestershire's frustration at being docked points earlier in the day was compounded by a 60-run home victory over Yorkshire Vikings.

Notts Outlaws and Gloucestershire also won in the day's afternoon starts.

Derbyshire have only reached Finals Day once since domestic T20 cricket was introduced in 2003, but already had a place in the last eight secure as they opted to field first against Durham.

Michael Jones hit three successive fours and a six at the end of the second over, bowled by Ben Aitchison, as he set Durham on their way with 42 off 22 balls.

Ollie Robinson hit three sixes in his 43 off 27 as the visitors posted 193-5, with spinner Mattie McKiernan claiming 3-29.

The Falcons lost Luis Reece to the second ball of their reply, but Madsen and Shan Masood (31) put on 97 in nine overs and the former then added 61 in 5.3, with Hylton Cartwright (38).

Madsen was 99 not out at the start of the final over and the 38-year-old pulled Ben Raine away for one run to reach the first T20 century of his career - and they will be at home in the quarter-finals unless Lancashire win their game later in the day.

Leicestershire's game with Yorkshire was supposed to be winner-takes-all for the final place in the last eight - but the loss of two points earlier in the day for disciplinary rule breaches cost the Foxes their chance.

Nick Welch (46) hit the second ball of the game for six and Colin Ackermann made an unbeaten 72 off 46 balls, with nine fours, as they posted a total of 211-7.

Colin Ackermann's half-century followed a score of 85 in his previous innings against Northamptonshire

Adam Lyth raced to 52 off 25 balls for the Vikings, but from 81-1, their innings tailed off and they could only muster 151-9, with young spinner Reham Ahmed taking 3-17, to lose by 60 runs.

They will still, though, be involved in the quarter-finals, which take place later this week.

At New Road, Jake Ball took 4-25 as Notts Outlaws restricted Worcestershire Rapids to 159-8 despite Ed Barnard's 38 off 23 balls.

Notts soon lost Joe Clarke for a duck but Ben Duckett was in the runs again, hitting a six and seven fours in his 62 not out off 44 balls as they reached 165-5 to win by five wickets with eight balls remaining - Duckett slogging a six down the ground off Dwayne Bravo to end the game.

Notts finished fifth, with the same number of points as Yorkshire, but an inferior net run rate meant they do not progress to the knockout stage.

In South Group, Middlesex opener Stevie Eskinazi carried his bat for 65 not out off 55 balls but they lost by five wickets to Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The visitors made 163-4, but 52 off 39 balls by Glenn Phillips and an unbeaten 33 by skipper Jack Taylor saw Gloucestershire to 164-5 off the penultimate ball of the match as they ended their involvement in the competition with a sixth group-stage win.