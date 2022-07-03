Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Belfast teenager Amy Hunter also returns to the squad after missing the South Africa series

Laura Delany and Amy Hunter have been named in Ireland's 14-player squad for the upcoming T20 International tri-series against Australia and Pakistan.

Captain Delany and all-rounder Orla Prendergast return from injury after missing the recent series against South Africa.

Hunter and Ava Canning are also available having been absent for that series due to education commitments.

Ireland open the T20 tri-series against Australia on 17 July at Bready.

The Irish face Pakistan two days later before a second game against the Aussies on 21 July with Pakistan to come again on 24 July.

Ireland are hoping to bounce back after suffering a one-day international series whitewash defeat by South Africa earlier this month.

Cricket Ireland also revealed a new national selection panel for the senior women's squad with selector Cathy Murphy stepping down from her role immediately.

The new national selection panel sees Carrie Archer remaining as the chair of national women's selectors.

Archer is joined by Arachas Super Series head coaches Glenn Querl, James Cameron-Dow and Paul Davidge, with head coach Ed Joyce completing the panel.

On the squad selection, Archer said: "We were pleased to see numerous strong performances during the recent South Africa series and, combined with the return of several players to the player pool after exams or injury, it has certainly made for several tough decisions on selection.

"However, these selection challenges only serve to underscore the positive fact that we are on the right track in the development of an increased talent pool to choose from in Ireland."

Ireland Women's T20I squad for Tri-Series

Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell.

T20 tri-series schedule (16:00 BST, Bready)

16 July: Australia v Pakistan

17 July: Ireland v Australia

19 July: Ireland v Pakistan

21 July: Ireland v Australia

23 July: Pakistan v Australia

24 July: Ireland v Pakistan