England v India: Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow leading chase for hosts at Edgbaston

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments376

Fifth LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day four of five)
India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 245 (Pujara 66, Pant 57; Stokes 4-33)
England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66) & 259-3 (Root 76*, Bairstow 72*)
England need 119 runs to win
Scorecard

England are closing in on a sensational win over India in the fifth Test after a riveting fourth day at Edgbaston.

Set a target of 378 - an England record - the home side thrillingly moved to 259-3, needing 119 more on the final day.

In an electric period in the afternoon, openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a century stand in 19.5 overs, the fastest England have ever reached 100 without loss.

India fought back with three wickets for two runs either side of tea, only for Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pick up the pursuit with an unbroken partnership of 150.

Root ended the day on 76 not out and Bairstow, who could have been caught twice, was unbeaten on 72.

It leaves the prospect of a classic finish in front of a capacity crowd on Tuesday, after the free tickets made available were snapped up in little more than an hour.

Earlier on Monday, India carelessly lost their last six wickets for 55 runs to be bowled out for 245.

Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 66 and Rishabh Pant 57 before England captain Ben Stokes ran through the lower order for 4-33.

India are 2-1 up and looking for their first series win in England since 2007, with this final Test held over from last year after it was postponed in September.

England believe at electric Edgbaston

Even by the standards of what England achieved in their 3-0 series win against New Zealand, it would be utterly remarkable if they were to complete this run chase - the ninth-largest in the history of Test cricket.

And yet, the confidence seeping out of the England dressing merged with the optimism of an expectant crowd to create a tidal wave of belief in Birmingham.

Even after India were suckered in by the home side's short-ball tactics early in the day, England's task seemed too large, but the way Lees and Crawley set about the chase was astonishing.

India's counter-punch was just as intense, with former captain Virat Kohli's histrionics putting him centre stage.

Any momentum the tourists had was quashed by Root and Bairstow, who will return on a pitch showing no demons and with the second new ball more than 20 overs away. India, meanwhile, will cling to the hope that they are only two wickets from England's lower order.

Regardless of the result, this fourth day will live long in the memory.

England take shot at history

England have constantly said they are happy to chase any target, and will do so in an ultra-aggressive style, but to bounce along at such a rate against a high-quality attack was astonishing.

Lees walked down the track to Mohammed Shami in the second over of the innings and later greeted the spin of Ravindra Jadeja with a biff down the ground followed by a reverse sweep. His 56 is his second Test half-century.

Crawley, previously bereft of form, showed much more certainty outside off stump. He grew into playing sweet drives until, on 46, his judgement failed and he left one that Jasprit Bumrah got to come back. India had just persuaded the umpires to change the ball.

It began a crazy period where Ollie Pope was caught behind off Bumrah from the first ball after tea, then Lees, who had verbally jousted with the Indians, was run out after failing to respond to Root's call.

England were teetering, but the Root-Bairstow rebuild came at more than four runs an over. Bairstow, on 14, burst the hands of Hanuma Vihari at wide second slip with an edge off Mohammed Siraj and could have ben caught down the leg side by diving wicketkeeper Pant on 39.

By the end, with the field scattered and India scrambled, England were scoring runs at will. They will not have wanted the close to arrive.

Shell-shocked India let England in

If India go on to lose this match, they can reflect on this fourth day as the time they allowed England back in.

Bar the three wickets they took in 16 balls either side of tea, the tourists were outplayed. After their sloppy batting, they were left shell-shocked by England's swashbuckling pursuit of their target.

Pujara and Pant were set when India resumed on 125-3. Though both reached half-centuries, their dismissals were loose. Pujara pushed Stuart Broad to a deep gully and Pant reverse-swept spinner Jack Leach to slip.

From there, four of the remaining five wickets to fall were to England's short-ball plan as Stokes and Matthew Potts mopped up the tail.

Swept along by the emotion of England's chase, vice-captain Pant burned two reviews on Root when captain Bumrah was off the field.

India must regroup and arrive on Tuesday with new plans and intensity, otherwise they will fall to a humbling defeat. Never before have they failed to defend such a large target in a Test.

'India threw away their advantage' - reaction

England opener Alex Lees, speaking to BBC Sport: "I played well but what's disappointing for me is that I keep getting in and getting out. Obviously getting run out is not ideal but the manner in which I am playing, I'm happy with that. I just want to make big runs and make hundreds now.

"The first hour is really important for us so if Jonny and Root can get going again we should get over the line."

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash on Test Match Special: "England are going to pull it off with relative ease. One of Bairstow or Root will be there until the end. India need early wickets.

"India didn't utilise the pressure well enough. The series was on the line, and they pushed the fielders back too quickly. England were able to get singles too easily."

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on TMS: "India will be extremely disappointed. At the start of the day, India were well ahead in this Test match and now it seems like it is England's game to lose.

"The whole thing happened when those wickets fell this morning, some of them were unnecessary shots and India threw away their advantage."

Comments

Join the conversation

378 comments

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:43

    Have that, obnoxious Kohli.

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, today at 18:46

      Nickw1975 replied:
      win or lose tomorrow, they just need to tell him to reign it in. Its highly embarrassing for him and unfortunately, the Indian team. They deserve better.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 18:44

    Out of so many Tests I have seen over the past 10 years (I have been watching over 50 years), I would want England to win this more than so many of the others so they can look at India and say "Don't you wish you had played this last year when you had the momentum instead of disrespecting the game and going home to the IPL". Come on England you can do it.

    • Reply posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 18:47

      Knowledgeable Fan replied:
      I thought the tour was called off because of COVID in the Indian squad.

  • Comment posted by Zozza, today at 18:52

    As a Kiwi, been a little disappointed in some of the patronising attitude towards NZ bowling attack earlier today from the Sky commentators -along the lines of "Oh, India's attack is so much stronger than the Kiwis" without any context..yes NZ made a selection blunder with Bracewell and an injured Jamieson..but that "weak" NZ attack accounted for both England and India last year. Short memories.

    • Reply posted by Zozza, today at 18:55

      Zozza replied:
      ...cont....So now we see England's batsmen dishing out the same 'Bazzball' to the "much vaunted" India bowling attack. What now Sky commentators? Should be saying - actually, something like: "England dishing out the same hiding to the Indian attack in the 2nd innings (notwithstanding the odd wobble) that they did to NZ.

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 18:41

    There's nothing quite as silent as India fans when their team's taking a pasting. Most fair weather fans in all of sport...

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 18:43

      Deergut replied:
      French rugby fans similar.

  • Comment posted by scotchy, today at 18:36

    That should keep Kolhi quiet tonight!

    • Reply posted by EnglishSummer, today at 18:39

      EnglishSummer replied:
      He’s the most loathsome sportsperson going around. Protected by the bcci, can never do anything wrong

  • Comment posted by TJ87, today at 18:46

    If nothing else I hope England win just to Kohli et al back in their place. We’ve gone from the gentlemen that are the Kiwis to watching players taunt each other in a much less sporting manner, not nice to see

    • Reply posted by sd7272, today at 18:47

      sd7272 replied:
      I’ve only seen friendly banter

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 18:47

    What a difference in the attitude of opponents. NZ played in a fantastic spirit, yet India (Kohli in particular) have a real nasty streak. Trying all sorts of underhand stuff. Shameful!

    • Reply posted by Theres always next season, today at 18:54

      Theres always next season replied:
      His form is in major decline, his antics are the only thing that he can contribute in this game

  • Comment posted by EnglishSummer, today at 18:38

    Cmon England!! Put arrogance and petulance in its proper place!!

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 18:53

      sam replied:
      You meant arrogance and petulance of Stuart broad when he was asked to shut up by umpire ?

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 18:49

    Back in your box Virat.

    • Reply posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 19:20

      Good Kind Crake replied:
      He went a bit quiet towards the end of the day. Perhaps he was concentrating on counting the number of years since his last century.

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 18:39

    Just goes to show how astronomically the England batting line-up was underperforming with Silverwood in charge

    • Reply posted by Owen Carey, today at 18:59

      Owen Carey replied:
      Dukes ball dying after 10 overs probably a little bit to do with it but it’s amazing what a clear plan and philosophy of how the leadership wants you to operate can do

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 18:40

    We've had 'England only beat a poor NZ side' argument. I wonder what excuses people will come up with for this batting display?

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:42

      dunc brownley replied:
      India only had little prep time 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by YorkshireDagger, today at 18:40

    I gave us no chance of chasing this down. How stupid of me. We may not do it but how refreshing is it to see such positive batting? I do think India let us off the hook a bit with their second innings mind. We should be chasing 400+.

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 19:02

      Are We Human replied:
      You could argue England let them off the hook in their first innings. Players on both sides are allowed to play well. As they're human they'll also make mistakes.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:39

    Another magnificent Test match day. Credit to India for fighting hard but YJB and Root were simply brilliant. The match isn’t done yet and plenty to look forward to tomorrow. What a summer of Test match cricket we’ve had and we’re only half way through.

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 19:07

      Ryan31 replied:
      Just a positive word for Lees who seems like a player finding his confidence after a few years of bad fortune in FC cricket. He looks like a leader who has more in his locker than first appear.

      Crawley also seems to be learning not to play the booming drive at every ball.

      Both gave ENG a solid platform against a good attack.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 18:39

    Fantastic day’s play. Usual heroics from Root and YJB but the openers were excellent -knocking the shine off the new ball and scoring at 5 an over. Crawley was unlucky -might be his last test for a while -bowled by a replacement ball that had plenty of shine, unlike the ball it replaced.

    • Reply posted by The23rdman, today at 18:47

      The23rdman replied:
      He’ll get more time because he showed the good sense to leave the wide one until he was well set. If he plays the ball under his eyes he’ll do well in test cricket.

      I feel sorry for Lees being run out like that when he looked in great touch.

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 18:49

    Just do me one favour folks (fat chance)

    If they don't manage it can we give them a break?

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 18:47

    Catches win matches, being a pain wins no friends Kohli.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Kohli has got more friends than Kyrgios

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:35

    Whatever happens they've done well especially as many people had written them off after day 2!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:39

      dunc brownley replied:
      That was the Sports writers too on here judging the way they have headline the articles.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 18:46

    Remember, folks, Vikram said England would lose by an innings.

    Can't be right all the time, I suppose.

    • Reply posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 18:53

      WESTMEAD HAWK replied:
      Knowledgeable fan, who is Vikram, (Is it that most famous player in world cricket at the moment ) ?

  • Comment posted by Luddite RMT stop progress, today at 18:41

    Yorkshire boys pride of England.

    • Reply posted by MOT ALAW, today at 18:49

      MOT ALAW replied:
      Wish those irritating sky commentators would stop calling them "Yorkies", I thought they were chocolate bars.

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 18:42

    Win or lose tomorrow compare the performance in this test with the one England produced at the Oval last year and note the difference.

