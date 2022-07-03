Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stevens top scored with 98 not out in Jersey's second game against the USA

Jersey suffered two heavy defeats to the United States as they ended their Tri-Series campaign in Namibia with four losses from four games.

Jersey, who are preparing for the T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this month, lost by 50 runs in their first game against the Americans.

In their second match in Windhoek they were defeated by seven wickets with more than four overs to spare.

The two sides will meet in the group stages in Zimbabwe next week.

Jersey had already lost twice to Namibia in their opening two games, having won all five games in the 50-over ICC Challenge League B in Uganda last month.

In their first game against the United States, Gajanand Singh scored 57, Sushant Modani got 43 and Jaskaran Malhotra 42 as the Americans ended their 20 overs on 190-5.

Dan Birrell (2-41) was the pick of the Jersey attack.

Nick Greenwood and Ben Stevens went cheaply as Jersey were reduced to 6-2 at the start of the third over.

Jonty Jenner hit 24 off 15 balls and Ben Ward struck four sixes in a 39-ball knock of 60 but Jersey ended on 140-8 from their 20 overs.

Stevens' efforts in vain in game two

Ben Stevens' knock of 98 not out off 50 balls was the highlight of the innings in their second game.

He smashed six sixes and eight fours as he and Jake Dunford (21 not out) put on an impressive 94-run seventh-wicket stand as Jersey ended on 172-6.

Jersey's bowlers, however, could not contain the United States' batters as captain Aaron Jones' 68 off 33 balls and 67 from 31 deliveries by Monank Patel helped their side ease to their target.

The pair shared a stand of 109 for the second wicket, after opener Steven Taylor had gone without scoring in the first over, and set the foundations for an innings which saw the Americans get 175-3 off 15.5 overs.