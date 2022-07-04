Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland impressed in their narrow defeat by India in their second T20 at Malahide in June

Ireland have named an unchanged 14-man squad for their upcoming Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

The beaten T20 finalists are set to meet the Irish in Belfast in a three-match series later this month after their three ODI games at Malahide.

Having come agonisingly close to pulling off a stunning win over India in June it is little surprise that the same Irish squad has been selected.

Ireland fell four runs shorts of chasing down India's total of 225.

"Naturally, the selectors are backing the players that performed well against India," said chair of selectors Andrew White.

"The high standards we sought were delivered upon, and we hope the squad can put in similar performances against New Zealand. The second T20 against India was a superb spectacle for the fans, but I know the coaching staff and players were gutted not to get across the line.

"The players should take great confidence from the past week, and we hope that this can lead to a greater consistency in performances."

Ireland T20 squad for New Zealand series: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.