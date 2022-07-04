Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mystery left-arm wrist-spinner Jake Lintott put a school teaching career on hold to sign for the Bears in 2020

England Lions have eight newcomers in a 13-man squad for two 50-over internationals against South Africa at Taunton and Worcester next week.

Two of Birmingham Bears' table-topping T20 Blast team - Jake Lintott and Adam Hose - have been called up.

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, Essex seamer Sam Cook and Derbyshire paceman George Scrimshaw are included.

Middlesex's Stevie Eskinazi, Somerset opener Will Smeed and Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell are in too.

The 13-man squad, captained by Somerset red-ball skipper Tom Abell, who has made two previous Lions appearances, has four other players with international experience.

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has played for England in all three formats, Somerset's Tom Banton, who will keep wicket, has played in six ODIs and 14 T20Is and Gloucestershire fast bowler David Payne has made one full ODI appearance.

And Bears batter Sam Hain, who has had a great summer so far in all formats, has already made three first-class appearances for the Lions, 17 List A games and two T20s.

Smeed, one of three Somerset players in the 13, will be making his List A debut, having featured only in the T20 Blast and the men's Hundred.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood will take charge for the two matches.

The first game at Taunton on 12 July will permit full squad participation "to facilitate South Africa Team preparation for the international white-ball programme".

The second game at New Road, Worcester on 14 July will be a more standard 11-a-side List A fixture.

"The squad reflects a balance of England's next best players and some future players of note," said England and Wales Cricket Board performance director Mo Bobat.

"With these games coming at the same time as England ODIs v India and a County Championship round, we're very appreciative of the collaborative approach of counties, enabling us to field strong teams."

England Lions squad: Tom Abell (Somerset) capt, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Jake Lintott (Warwickshire), Benny Howell, David Payne (Gloucestershire), Will Smeed, Tom Banton (Somerset) Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sam Cook (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Stevie Eskinazi (Middlesex), George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire)