Sophie Devine plays for the Perth Scorchers

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the players' association have agreed a five-year deal which sees men and women players receive equal pay.

The deal means all players will be paid the same match fees at international and domestic level.

Male players will earn higher retainers because they play more matches and formats as well as training more.

"This is the most important agreement in our sport," NZC chief David White said.

The agreement also sees the number of women's domestic contracts increase from 54 to 72.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said: "It's great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men.

"It's a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls."