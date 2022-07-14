Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Southern Brave men and Oval Invincibles women were the inaugural Hundred champions in 2021

An extension of the England and Wales Cricket Board's broadcast partnership with Sky Sports means The Hundred will be played until at least 2028.

The new four-year deal, beginning in 2025, ensures at least 30 T20 Blast matches a season will be shown live, an increase of 50%.

There is also set to be an increase in the amount of women's cricket shown on free-to-air television.

The BBC is the ECB's free-to-air-broadcast partner.

That deal runs until 2024 and will be re-negotiated at a later date.

In the new free-to-air package, an extra women's Twenty20 international will be shown live each summer, coming into line with the two men's T20s currently included.

There will also be eight women's Hundred games shown on terrestrial television, up from two in the previous agreement.

The ECB said that the fee paid by Sky was up on the last rights deal, which was worth around £220m a year.