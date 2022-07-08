Last updated on .From the section Counties

Steven Croft, already Lancs' top T20 run scorer, now has more than double than the county's next best (Karl Brown, 2,188)

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Emirates Old Trafford Essex Eagles161-5 (20 overs): Pepper 36, Walter 34*; Wood 2-28 Lancashire Lightning 162-3 (15.4 overs): Croft 76*, Vilas 51, Salt 27 Lancashire beat Essex by seven wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire booked their place alongside Yorkshire and Hampshire at T20 Blast Finals Day as they hammered Essex by seven wickets at Old Trafford.

Veteran Steven Croft clubbed a superb unbeaten 76, aided by skipper Dane Vilas (51 off 23 balls) and England's Phil Salt (27), as they won with ease.

Essex, who had twice beaten Lancashire at this last eight stage, made 161-5.

But it was third time lucky as the Red Rose matched Hampshire by reaching a joint record ninth Finals Day.

They now face a semi-final meeting with Yorkshire, the first Finals Day Roses match, in eight days' time.

Hampshire will meet the winners of Saturday's Somerset-Derbyshire quarter-final in the other semi.

More to follow.