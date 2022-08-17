Close menu

England v South Africa mega quiz - test your memory of previous Test series

England v SA
Michael Atherton, Allan Donald, Graeme Smith & Hashim Amla have made significant contributions to England v South Africa matches down the years

After incredible, buccaneering victories over New Zealand and India already this summer, England men's next assignment is a Test series against South Africa.

Test yourself on previous matches and series between the two teams, and vote on a couple of topics. Have your say in the comments below.

Good luck!

My England-South Africa Test team

Ahead of the first Test at Lord's, pick your combined England-South Africa Test team

Can you name the top run-scorers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004?

Can you name the top wicket-takers in men's Tests between England and South Africa since 2004?

Can you name the last 10 men to score hundreds in Tests between England and South Africa?

