Northamptonshire: Emilio Gay signs new two-year contract

Cricket

Emilio Gay in action for Northamptonshire
Emilio Gay has been with Northamptonshire since the age of 15

Opening batter Emilio Gay has signed a new two-year deal with Northamptonshire, keeping him at Wantage Road until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old has scored more than 1,000 runs across all formats for the club since making his debut in 2019.

Gay scored his first half-century of the County Championship season in Northants' draw with Warwickshire last week.

"He's a very exciting prospect," said head coach John Sadler.

"I'm really pleased that Emilio has agreed to sign for another two years. [He's] a good young player whose ceiling we believe is very high."

Gay is the fourth player in the past week to commit their future to Northampton, following red-ball captain Ricardo Vasconcelos and pace bowler Jack White, while Alex Russell extended his rookie contract.

