Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Neil MacRae has been Jersey coach since December 2013

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says the island side will be 'absolutely bang on' for next week's 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

His side lost all four of their T20 international warm-up matches last week, including back-to-back losses to the group rivals United States.

Jersey have reached the final qualifying stage for the third time.

"The mood's very positive, it's only a week since we played exceptional cricket," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Jersey impressed as they won all five games in the 50-over ICC Challenge League B in Uganda last month as they aim to make the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

And MacRae says people should not be worried by their losses to the United States and hosts Namibia last week:

"We got a lot of information on the USA team and players which we didn't have," he said ahead of Jersey's opening game against the United States on Monday.

"One of our strengths is we're an intelligent cricket team, so that gives us a few days to really prepare for their strengths and how we'll play against them.

"We're not reading too much into the results - we went there straight off the back of a 50-over tournament, we has a couple of niggles, we needed to rotate the squad, so, at no point, did we play at full strength.

"What we did get was good transition into T20 cricket, so we were playing to win the games, but the results weren't the be all and end all.

"We were clear that that was a preparation phase and it'll be a different game of cricket on Monday, 11 July in Bulawayo."