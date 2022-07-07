Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Veteran Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan has won a wildcard call for Southern Brave in the Hundred tournament.

His spell with the Southampton-based franchise comes just before he is due to retire, at the end of the 2022 season.

Hogan claimed 20 wickets at an average of 16.65 in the T20 Blast this season, having spent two years out of the format.

The 41-year-old did not enter the Hundred draft in 2021.

Hogan was one of the few players to opt out of the new tournament in its first season, preferring to play in Glamorgan's victorious One-Day Cup campaign and spend more time with his young family.

But their return to Australia, a few months before he rejoins them, persuaded Hogan to make himself available for the second Hundred.

There is no wildcard for batter Sam Northeast despite his 510 runs for Glamorgan in the Blast, leaving Hogan as the county's only absentee in their defence of the One-Day Cup.

Welsh Fire have called up Derbyshire paceman George Scrimshaw as their wildcard after his successful T20 season, claiming 21 wickets.

Scrimshaw, 24, is in the England Lions squad in their 50-overs matches against South Africa on 12 and 14 July - despite having played only three matches in the format.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been picked by Welsh Fire. I've been hoping to get into this competition since it began and I couldn't be happier," Scrimshaw, said.

"I can't wait to get going and play in front of a packed Sophia Gardens. We have a very strong squad and I want to bring my best game every game, and I really think we can challenge for the trophy."

The full Welsh Fire women's team had already been announced in April and will be captained by England international Tammy Beaumont.