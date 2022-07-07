Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Davina Perrin has been playing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this season

Fifteen-year-old Davina Perrin could become The Hundred's youngest player after being signed by Birmingham Phoenix.

Central Sparks batter Perrin is among a host of new signings which also includes 16-year-old United Arab Emirates international Mahika Gaur.

Perrin has graduated from the ACE Elite Programme, an initiative set up by former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent which aims to develop young black cricketers.

"It's a dream come true to have signed for Birmingham Phoenix this summer," said Perrin.

"To have the opportunity to train and potentially play alongside the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Amy Jones is amazing and I can't wait to get going."

Michael Hogan and Richard Gleeson are among the domestic players called up by squads as wildcard selections in the men's competition.

Glamorgan seamer Hogan, 41, has been picked up by defending champions Southern Brave.

Lancashire's Gleeson, who is included in England's Twenty20 squad for their upcoming series against India, has signed for Manchester Originals.

The pair are the leading wicket-takers for their respective counties in this year's T20 Blast.

Gleeson has taken 23 wickets in 14 matches and Hogan, playing in his final year as a professional cricketer, has taken 20 wickets in 11 appearances.

Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw has been picked up by Welsh Fire, Birmingham Phoenix selected Warwickshire all-rounder Dan Mousley and Trent Rockets chose Leicestershire's Ben Mike.

Batters Jamie Smith from Surrey and Jack Haynes from Worcestershire have been called up by London Spirit and Oval Invincibles respectively.

Durham's Ben Raine completes the men's selection as he was chosen by Northern Superchargers.

The men's Hundred begins on 3 August, with the women's competition starting on 11 August.