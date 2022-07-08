Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey's game against the Mid West Rhinos comes ahead of their third appearance in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Jersey have narrowly lost their final warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

The islanders - who face the United States on Monday - went down by four wickets to local side Mid West Rhinos.

Having won the toss Jersey batted first and scored 164-7 with Asa Tribe top-scoring with a knock of 67.

In reply Mid West Rhinos reached their target of 167-6 off 19.4 overs as Rhys Palmer took figures of 2-29 and captain Charles Perchard 2-30.

Jersey have yet to win a Twenty20 match since finishing their 50-over ICC Challenge League B games in Uganda with an impressive five wins from five.

They lost twice each to Namibia and the United States in a triangular series last week and were beaten by the Mid West Rhinos by three wickets with a ball to spare on Thursday.

Jersey are in a group with the USA, Singapore and Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B.

Should they reach the final of the tournament they will make the T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn.