Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow has scored four of his 12 Test centuries in the last four weeks

Jonny Bairstow says freedom and clarity are the reasons behind a thrilling run of form which has brought him four centuries in his past five Test innings.

England beat New Zealand 3-0 and won their rearranged Test against India to secure a 2-2 series draw.

Their four successive victories have come playing aggressive cricket under new head coach Brendon McCullum.

"It's the freedom we have now," Bairstow told the Tailenders podcast.

"We're not in hotel rooms, bubbles, having to do Covid tests every day and we can do normal things like go to the shop, go for a beer, see your friends and family.

"All of those things accumulate together and obviously the excitement of working with Baz [McCullum] and the clarity he gave everyone."

Bairstow missed the beginning of this summer's county season to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he was reassured that would not affect his place in the Test team following a phone call from McCullum.

Since switching back to Test cricket, he has scores of 1, 16, 8, 136, 162, 71*, 106 and 114*.

"Before we played New Zealand, there was chat about going to the IPL and not playing county cricket but Baz phoned me, said I was batting five in the Tests, to get my head around it and crack on," Bairstow said.

"Baz also spoke to me a bit about imposing myself on the game - nothing technical. That can be tricky in red-ball cricket because you don't want to look like you're slogging.

"I had two nets before the first game so finding the balance was interesting. I played a shot-a-ball at Lord's [scoring one and 16] which didn't go down too well and then found the balance better at Trent Bridge [scoring 136]."

On the Tailenders podcast, which is jointly hosted by Bairstow's England team-mate James Anderson, it was also revealed how the right-hander was inspired to his first-innings century against India after being sledged by Virat Kohli.

"Jonny was 80 not out and Virat had been going at him and sledging him a lot," said Anderson.

"I don't know if you saw the strike-rate difference? His strike-rate was about 20 before Virat started sledging him and about 150 after.

"His first words back in the dressing room at lunch were: 'When will they learn to shut it?'

"If there's somebody you don't want to rub up the wrong way, it is Jonny Bairstow."

Bazball a 'silly phrase' - McCullum

England's attacking approach has been nicknamed 'Bazball', but McCullum said it is a "silly" phrase.

"I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there," he told SEN Radio.

"Because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on.

"There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well."

Earlier this week former Australia captain Steve Smith questioned whether England's gameplan was sustainable long term.

McCullum said England would continue to use the approach, which culminated in them completing their highest fourth-innings run-chase against India on Tuesday, against Australia in next summer's Ashes - but played down its significance.

"I certainly wouldn't say that we've changed the face [of Test cricket]," McCullum added.

"All we try and do is play a brand of cricket which gives the guys the greatest amount of satisfaction and gives them the best opportunity. We've also got an obligation to entertain.

"It's been a tremendous month [but] we know that there's big challenges to come, one of which will be the Aussie boys, but we've just got to keep doing what we're doing.

"Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there.

"I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the 'crash and burn' if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it."