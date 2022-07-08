Arthur has Derbyshire 'daring to dream'

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur says Derbyshire are "daring to dream" of a maiden T20 Blast title as they prepare to face Somerset in the quarter-finals.

The Falcons travel to Taunton on Saturday for what is just their fifth knockout game in 19 years of domestic T20 cricket in England.

Already Derbyshire have won nine matches in the competition this season, a record for the side.

"It's about keeping the guys confident," Arthur said.

"What we keep saying to the guys in the dressing room is to 'dare to dream'.

"We have come off some good results and we have played so good cricket."

The words 'dare to dream' have become a mantra at Derbyshire since the arrival of South African Arthur, who left the job as Sri Lanka head coach last November to take over at the Incora County Ground.

The team he took charge of in the East Midlands was one that finished bottom in their One-Day Cup group, second bottom of their group in the T20 Blast and only avoided finishing bottom of Division Three of the County Championship with a final-match win against Sussex.

Under Arthur this season, they have won 12 matches in all competitions, and a win at Taunton on Saturday would see them double the amount of victories they managed over the course of the entire 2021 season.

"When I arrived at the club, they had come off a particularly poor year last year," Arthur told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It was about building confidence, it was about making guys believe in their own abilities, it was about making guys the best they can be.

"'Dare to dream' is something we started off at the start of our campaign - let's dream for bigger things, why shouldn't we? Yes, we take it one game at a time, but let's as a collective dream for bigger things."

Derbyshire finished third in the Northern Group to reach the quarter-final for just the fourth time since domestic T20 cricket was introduced in 2003.

Victory against Somerset would see them advance to the last four and Finals Day at Edgbaston for just the second time ever, having last got there in 2019.

Derbyshire will have to do so without this season's leading scorer Shan Masood in the side, with the batter replaced by Australian Hilton Cartwright while away on international duty with Pakistan.

"We believe on our day we are good enough to beat anybody and we have shown that through the season so far," Arthur said.

"They [Somerset] are a hell of a team down there, and it will take a massive effort from us, but we believe. It's about confidence, building the boys up.

"We have to make sure they [the players] all bring their best games to make sure we continue to dare to dream."