Jacob Bethell has so far made 11 T20 appearances, including eight this season as an opener for the beaten quarter-finalists

Teenage Warwickshire all-rounder Jacob Bethell has signed a new three-year deal until 2025 with the Bears.

The 18-year-old left-hander and slow left-arm spinner has yet to take a wicket in two red-ball appearances for the reigning county champions.

But he has made his mark in white-ball cricket, with a first half-century and 11 wickets in the One-Day Cup - and he has made 11 T20 Blast appearances.

"He's a star in the making," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace

"Jacob has already made a significant mark at the Bears. A hugely talented player. We're all looking forward to watching him develop over the next couple of years."

The former England Under-19s player made his full debut in the Blast last season against Durham, before his County Championship debut came in the win over Yorkshire at Headingley.

He made one loan appearance in the Championship with injury-hit Gloucestershire against Somerset back in May, totalling 98 in the match after hitting his maiden first-class fifty.

Bethell then played in the Bears' most recent Championship game at Northampton. Their next four-day game starts at Southampton on Monday when they face an immediate rematch with T20 Blast semi-finalists Hampshire, their conquerors at Edgbaston on Thursday night.