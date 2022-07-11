Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Warwickshire 217: McAndrew 63, Sibley 56; Abbott 5-45 Hampshire 42-3: Holland 20*; Hannon-Dalby 2-22 Hampshire 3pts, Warwickshire 2pts Match scorecard

Dom Sibley answered Ben Stokes' call to arms with an aggressive County Championship half-century before Warwickshire collapsed to 217 all out against Hampshire.

The England Test captain sent a message to county cricketers that the manner in which they play "will be on the selectors' minds" - with Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum promoting a more aggressive mindset.

Sibley, previously criticised for his slow play for England, responded at the Ageas Bowl with a 56-ball fifty, full of shot-making.

He fell for 56 to start a post-lunch wobble of five wickets falling for 17 runs before Australian Nathan McAndrew countered with 63, with Kyle Abbott taking 5-45 for the home side.

In reply, Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed two wickets for 22 as Hampshire stumbled to 42-3 at stumps.

Visiting skipper Will Rhodes could not have said "bat" any quicker having won the toss under blue skies and warm sun, and before lunch, everything was as easy as the conditions suggested.

Sibley has not played a Test since last autumn, but the third and fifth balls he faced disappeared to the third man boundary.

While thick outside edges were an early motif of his innings, it was a pair of straight drives that attracted attention to help him to 27 from only 20 balls.

Surrey-bound Sibley went away over the winter to work on his cricket, pulling out of an England A tour to Australia.

He has returned with 537 runs at just under 45, with two centuries - and only Ben Compton and Alastair Cook have bettered his record as an opener in Division One.

A glorious cover drive continued his off-side dominance before he reached the fourth score over 50 this summer with a flick off his legs to the boundary.

Alex Davies was leg before to Liam Dawson attempting a scoop and Chris Benjamin was bowled shouldering his arms to the returning Mohammad Abbas, but otherwise it had been a batting morning.

The afternoon was not. The ball started to nibble slightly more as Abbott and Keith Barker asserted their pressure. Abbott's post-lunch spell was exemplary as his eight overs produced figures of 3-9.

Barker had Sibley caught behind, having narrowly missed the outside edge the ball before before Abbott pinned Dan Mousley in front.

Will Rhodes was squared up and edged to third slip before Barker bowled Matt Lamb while leaving.

Michael Burgess tried to charge Abbott but could not get out of the way of a bouncer, which he gloved to first slip.

Having been 77-1, Warwickshire were 104-7. Enter McAndrew and Danny Briggs - who was afforded a warm welcome on his return to his first county.

The pair put on 57 to take the sting out of the afternoon before Hannon-Dalby added a further 56 with McAndrew once Briggs became the third victim not to offer a shot.

McAndrew, in his 18th first-class match, reached his fifth half-century in 79 balls - although he and Hannon-Dalby were both given lives earlier in their innings.

Abbott ended the resistance as McAndrew hooked to deep fine leg and George Garrett was bowled.

Having been bowled out, the Bears' bowling display in 23 overs was magnificent as Hannon-Dalby saw off Felix Organ lbw and had James Vince nicking to first slip.

Garrett did not go for a run in his opening three overs - and only conceded four runs in five - and McAndrew moved on Nick Gubbins for two off 30 balls with a catch at second slip.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.