Lewis Goldsworthy's previous first-class best was 67

LV= County Championship Division One, Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport (day one) Somerset 297-5: Goldsworthy 103*, Rew 70; Williams 2-42 Lancashire: Yet to bat Somerset 2 pts, Lancashire 1 pt Match scorecard

A debut first-class century from Somerset's Lewis Goldsworthy put the West Country outfit in a commanding position after day one of their Division One clash with Lancashire at Southport.

Goldsworthy, whose previous highest score was 67, dominated the second half of the day as a partnership of 145 for the fifth wicket with County Championship debutant James Rew saw ninth-placed Somerset turn the tables on high-flying Lancashire.

The Red Rose started the morning well and had reduced the visitors to 16-2 before Tom Lammonby and George Bartlett began the rebuilding mission that was continued by the fifth-wicket pair, who helped Somerset close on 297-5 in front of a sun-baked crowd on the Sefton coast.

The crowds were still streaming in when Somerset lost their first wicket in the fifth over of the morning, with Steven Davies departing after edging Tom Bailey to a tumbling Rob Jones at second slip for three.

Bailey repeated the trick as 9-1 became 16-2, with Jones pouching another to dismiss Matt Renshaw for 13 and leaving Lancashire confident of more to come.

It was not to be, though, as Lammonby and Bartlett slowly dragged Somerset back into the game.

As is traditional the left arm spin of Jack Morley was introduced just before lunch and the 21-year-old struck with his second ball as Bartlett appeared to york himself and was bowled for 27, leaving Somerset 89-3 at the interval.

Following lunch the mercury began to rise and so did the run rate as Lammonby was joined by Goldsworthy and the pair began to score more freely off George Balderson and Luke Wood, who struggled to find the accuracy Bailey and Will Williams had in the morning session.

The hundred came up but so did the breakthrough soon afterwards as Lammonby was trapped in front by Williams for a well-made 42 which included eight boundaries.

The fourth wicket brought 18-year-old Rew to the crease, with the teenager making his first appearance in the County Championship following a first-class debut in the recent three-day game against the touring Indian side.

Rew's inexperience did not show as, together with 21-year-old Goldsworthy, the pair belied their youth and constructed a brilliant partnership that steered the day firmly in Somerset's direction by late afternoon.

Rew's half-century came and went and an even more memorable debut looked on the cards until Williams struck with the new ball and enticed the youngster to chip one straight to Bailey at square leg for an excellent 70.

Determined not to make a similar mistake, Goldsworthy brought up his debut first-class century shortly before the close of play and it was one to be proud of, coming off 207 balls and with 15 fours.

With Lewis Gregory not out on 23 and Goldsworthy looking hungry to add to his unbeaten score of 103, Somerset will go into day two well on top and hopeful of only their third win of the season.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.