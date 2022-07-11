Last updated on .From the section Counties

Adam Lyth played seven Test matches for England in 2015

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one) Yorkshire 364-5: Lyth 152*, Tattersall 104*; Worrall 2-61 Surrey: Yet to bat Yorkshire 4pts, Surrey 1pt Match scorecard

Adam Lyth posted his second County Championship century on his home ground at Scarborough and Jonny Tattersall recorded his maiden ton in the competition as Yorkshire took advantage of disappointing Surrey bowling to dominate day one.

Lyth's unbeaten 152 off 265 balls was the centrepiece of Yorkshire's 364-5 five from 96 overs, having elected to bat on a typically fast and bouncy North Marine Road pitch, while wicketkeeper Tattersall's superb 104 not out from 218 provided expert support.

Having reduced their opponents to 58-3 before lunch and 125-5 shortly afterwards, Division One leaders Surrey would have expected better.

But they largely bowled too short, allowing sixth-wicket pair Lyth and Tattersall, playing his first Championship game of 2022, the opportunity to share a day-defining unbroken stand of 239 from early afternoon.

England's Jamie Overton lacked rhythm and Surrey sent down 18 no balls - three of them in one over from Conor McKerr.

Yorkshire reached lunch at 106-3, with Lyth on 43, after electing to bat.

Dan Worrall, Surrey's standout bowler with 2-61 from 22 overs, had George Hill caught at third slip for a duck six balls into proceedings before Tom Lawes trapped James Wharton lbw and Aaron Hardie had Will Fraine caught at third slip.

Lyth, 34, pulled two morning sixes and his experience was key for a Yorkshire batting line-up lacking depth in this game; Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are all away with England.

Yorkshire, who handed a first-team cap to all-rounder Jordan Thompson before play, do have plenty of young talent below first-team level.

First-class debutant Will Luxton is one example and batting at five, he contributed an encouraging 31, though was not without fortune.

Dropped on nought in the slips, he was later caught at second slip off a McKerr no-ball on 17.

But, just as it looked like he was about to make the most of those chances, he was caught behind down leg to the first ball of the afternoon session from the off-spin of Will Jacks.

That left Yorkshire 106-4 and although Lyth reached his 50 off 108 balls inside the opening 40 minutes of the session, Worrall had forced Matthew Waite to edge to second slip.

But, instead of Surrey pressing home their advantage, it was Yorkshire who turned the tide.

Lyth found an ally in Tattersall, the wicketkeeper briefly on loan with Surrey last year and having replaced Harry Duke in the Yorkshire team for this game.

As Tattersall dug in to start with before expanding, largely working through the leg-side, Lyth was typically strong through the covers.

The latter, who last played league cricket for Scarborough in 2013, two years before playing Tests for England, reached his 29th first-class century off 165 balls with a third six, lofted over long-off against the spin of Jacks.

His first hundred at Scarborough was 117 against Middlesex in 2014, the year Yorkshire won the first of back-to-back Championship titles.

By tea-time, with Tattersall reaching his fifty off 95 balls in the over before the break, they were 260-5 from 64 overs and just about on top.

The evening session proved a much more sedate affair. The bowling was tighter and Yorkshire were happy to consolidate their position.

There was more than enough time, however, for 27-year-old Tattersall to reach his maiden Championship century off 214 balls by clipping an Overton full toss through square-leg and Lyth passed 150 off the day's last ball.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.