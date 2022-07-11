Seamer Brett Hutton is playing only his fourth match of the season for Notts

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan 318 (84.2 overs): Northeast 56; Hutton 4-76 Nottinghamshire 19-0 (9 overs) Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 299 runs with all first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Division two leaders Nottinghamshire bowled well to dismiss Glamorgan for 318 on a scorching day in Cardiff.

The visitors reached 19-0 in the final nine overs.

Sam Northeast top-scored with 56 in a Glamorgan card that saw most of the batters get set without kicking on.

Brett Hutton (4-76) was the most successful of a consistent Notts seam attack with Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Steven Mullaney claiming two apiece.

Notts, who surprisingly opted to bowl first in the heat, brought in Matt Montgomery for a Championship debut, while fit-again Chris Cooke returned to take the gloves for Glamorgan.

Fletcher trapped the out-of-form David Lloyd lbw for six, but left-handers Eddie Byrom and Colin Ingram put together a stand of 52 as Ingram drove five consecutive balls for four.

Notts hit back in style as Hutton had Ingram caught behind for 34 by stand-in keeper Joe Clarke, and Byrom fell lbw to Paterson for 24.

That brought together Northeast and Kiran Carlson, who looked to have Glamorgan in the driving seat with a partnership of 87 either side of lunch, as Northeast looked his usual serene self and Carlson (46) tried to improve a run of inconsistent red-ball form.

Hutton dismissed both men in quick succession as Glamorgan declined to 220-7 just before tea, but some hard-hitting from the capable lower order of Michael Neser (42), Andrew Salter (31) and James Harris (28) saw them scramble up to 318 all out.

That looked to be a slight advantage to the visitors, and they maintained that position as Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed survived an awkward spell in the evening sunshine.

Glamorgan batter Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"The total's OK, a little bit short of where we would have liked to be, but there's a bit in the wicket and if we hold our lengths as we have been doing, we can take a few quick wickets in the morning.

"They've got a good bowling attack and we batted quite well for periods, but we lacked one person in the middle order going on to 80 or 100 though there were contributions all the way through.

"The wicket might be one where you're never really in, there's a bit in it and you have to work hard, me and Sam thought we could build a big partnership but they got the ball moving and it turned out quite tough in the middle session."

Notts seamer Brett Hutton told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're happy as a team, we knew it was going to be hard work bowling, so we're happy to be batting (already) and none down.

"There are stats to back bowling first but there was a little tinge of green so if the wicket was going to do anything, it would be today and I don't think it deteriorates too much here so we backed ourselves to bowl them out.

"It was a good hard-fought day of cricket to set the game up nicely. It was warm and you're forever drinking and needing the toilet, but it's just get the suncream on, do the best you can and avoid sunstroke."