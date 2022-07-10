Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hayden Kerr took 15 wickets for Derbyshire in his 13 T20 Blast group appearances

Australian all-rounder Hayden Kerr has left beaten T20 Blast quarter-finalists Derbyshire prematurely after suffering a side strain injury.

Kerr, 26, from the great Sir Donald Bradman's home town of Bowral, New South Wales, signed in May as cover across all forms of cricket for injured Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.

He was due to stay until September and played in the first 13 T20 group games.

But Kerr then suffered his injury after playing one County Championship game.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur confirmed in his post-match press conference after his side's English record 191-run T20 hammering at Taunton Blast that Kerr, who plays Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales and for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash, was returning to Australia.

It will mean at least one enforced change to the Derbyshire team for Monday's Championship game with Durham at Chester-le-Street as they look to get their season back on course after their Saturday night horror show in Somerset.

After throwing away a winning position in their last red-ball game against Sussex, Derbyshire have dropped to fourth in Division Two.

Kerr bowled almost 25 overs in that game, for match figures of 3-82, to add to his 15 wickets in his 13 T20 Blast group appearances, at an economy rate of 9.13

A club statement said that Derbyshire "would like to thank Hayden for his efforts and wish him all the best in his recovery."