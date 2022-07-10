Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Munsey's unbeaten 71 helped Scotland to victory

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow Scotland 258-6 (50 overs): MacLeod 50, Munsey 71*; Erasmus 3-56 Namibia 181 (43 overs) Louwrens 47, Loftie-Eaton 50; Sharif 5-35 Scotland won by 77 runs Scorecard

Scotland got off to a winning start in the latest round of World Cup League 2 fixtures, beating Namibia by 77 runs.

Calum MacLeod made 50 and George Munsey was not out on 71 as the hosts reached 258-6 from their 50 overs in Glasgow.

Hamza Tahir took two wickets in two balls in his second over to leave Namibia on 5-2, which soon became 8-3.

It proved irretrievable despite a fourth-wicket stand of 96 from Lo-handre Louwrens and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Scottish openers Kyle Coetzer (29) and Matthew Cross (28) put on 58 for the first wicket at a sun-drenched Titwood.

Richie Berrington, in his first match since succeeding Coetzer as captain, added just one run in the four balls he faced.

However, MacLeod steadied the ship with a fine half century, which included five fours, and Munsey provided more fireworks in his 108-ball innings, with one six and seven fours.

Chris Greaves added a run-a-ball 26, with Michael Leask clobbering two sixes and a four for a rapid 18 from nine deliveries.

Tahir then removed Zane Green and debutant Divan la Cock with the first two balls of Namibia's third over and skipper Gerhard Erasmus was trapped lbw in the sixth over.

Louwrens and Loftie-Eaton steadied the ship for the visitors with knocks of 47 and 50 respectively, but when the latter was caught by Munsey off the bowling of Sharif, Louwrens followed two overs later in the same fashion.

Sharif also removed JJ Smit, who had threatened to revive Namibia's hopes with 28 from 40 balls, and then claimed the final wicket of Bernard Scholtz to end with figures of 5-35.

In what is the 14th round of the 2019-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Namibia play Nepal in Ayr on Monday and Saturday.

Scotland meet Nepal at Titwood on Wednesday and Sunday, while they take on Namibia again at the same ground on Thursday.