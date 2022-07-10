Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Amar Virdi's best match figures for Surrey are 14-139 against Nottinghamshire in 2019

Somerset have signed off-spinner Amar Virdi from fellow County Championship Division One side Surrey on loan for one match.

He has been drafted in to replace the unavailable Jack Leach for Somerset's Championship game away to Lancashire, starting Monday.

Virdi, 23, has 123 wickets in 40 first-class games at an average of 29.73.

"He is a quality spinner with genuine international aspirations," director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club site. external-link

Virdi, who has represented England at 'A' and Lions levels, will return to Surrey after Somerset's game against Lancashire.