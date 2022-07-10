Amar Virdi: Somerset sign England Lions off-spinner from Surrey on short-term loan deal
Somerset have signed off-spinner Amar Virdi from fellow County Championship Division One side Surrey on loan for one match.
He has been drafted in to replace the unavailable Jack Leach for Somerset's Championship game away to Lancashire, starting Monday.
Virdi, 23, has 123 wickets in 40 first-class games at an average of 29.73.
"He is a quality spinner with genuine international aspirations," director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club site.
Virdi, who has represented England at 'A' and Lions levels, will return to Surrey after Somerset's game against Lancashire.