England v India: Hosts win third T20 despite Suryakumar Yadav's hundred

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar's hundred was his first in international T20s
Third Vitality Twenty20, Trent Bridge
England 215-7 (20 overs): Malan 77 (39), Livingstone 42* (29); Bishnoi 2-30
India 198-9 (20 overs): Suryakumar 117 (55); Topley 3-22
England win by 17 runs; India win series 2-1
England held on for a consolation victory in the third Twenty20 against India despite Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 216, the tourists were 31-3 after five overs before Suryakumar's 48-ball ton - his first for India - gave them real hope.

He dominated a partnership of 119 with Shreyas Iyer, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of flamboyant shots.

After wickets tumbled at the other end, Suryakumar launched an assault at the start of the penultimate over with 41 runs needed.

The first four balls yielded 16 runs but the 31-year-old mistimed his stroke looking to clear the ropes again and was caught at long-off for 117 off Moeen Ali.

Chris Jordan closed out the final over as India ended on 198-9, England winning by 17 runs and responding to heavy defeats in the first two matches.

Dawid Malan had earlier top scored with 77 from 39 balls in their 215-7.

India take the series 2-1 with the sides' attention turning to a three-match one-day international series, which starts on Tuesday at The Oval.

'SKY' gives England huge scare

England needed this win after their disappointing performances in the first two games. With India needing 185 from 15 overs and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant back in the dressing room, the hosts looked comfortable.

What followed was anything but - Suryakumar playing one of the great innings in a losing cause.

The right-hander, often referred to by his nickname SKY, wristily took down both spin and seam. Two drives where he opened the bat face and cleared the off-side for six defied belief.

He also swept Jordan off his stumps as he took advantage of the short Trent Bridge boundaries.

The first crucial moment came at the start of the 16th over when, with 66 needed from 30, the impressive Reece Topley had Iyer caught behind for 28.

That halted India's momentum and the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja, both lbw to David Willey and Richard Gleeson respectively, left the match on Suryakumar's shoulders.

Moeen began the 19th over with a wide before Suryakumar cut him for four, smashed a six over long-on and hammered another cut to the fence.

India's support was raucous but when Moeen tossed the ball up again, Suryakumar was caught after miscuing off the toe of his bat. He departed with the second-highest T20 score for India and the second-best individual total against England.

Jordan was left with 20 to defend against the tail and he did so expertly, taking wickets with two pinpoint yorkers.

England won but were given an almighty fright.

Malan delivers timely knock for England

After batting failures cost England in the first two games, Malan's knock powered England on in a much-improved performance, albeit against an inexperienced attack.

After getting through the first over unscathed for the first time in the series, captain Jos Buttler chopped on for 18, Jason Roy nicked behind for an uncontrolled 27 from 26 and Phil Salt, brought in at number four to strengthen the batting, was bowled by a slow yorker from seamer Harshal Patel, leaving England teetering at 84-3.

Malan too had a stuttering start. He chipped a drive back to Harshal in his follow-through on four only to be dropped and also could have been caught at extra cover early on.

But after finding his range he powered on, lifting the spinners over the leg side and crashing the seamers through the off.

He combined with Liam Livingstone, who ended 42 not out, for a stand of 84, which capitalised on India resting Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and replacing them with seamers Umran Malik and Avesh Khan.

Malan's knock - his first fifty in 11 T20 innings - was timely with the T20 World Cup three months away.

He fell top-edging a sweep off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 17th over, and Moeen Ali departed for a duck in the same fashion two balls later. But Harry Brook's cameo of 19 from nine balls ensured England's innings did not fall away.

Credit goes too to Topley, whose three wickets cost just 22 runs in India's chase.

'One of the best hundreds' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler: "It was good fun, a fantastic game of cricket and much more like what we're used to seeing from our side so I was really pleased, especially with the response with the bat.

"It was some innings from Suryakumar Yadav. It was one of the best hundreds that I've seen and he put us under a lot of pressure.

"I was pleased to see Richard Gleeson back it up with another performance and Chris Jordan has been excellent all series."

India captain Rohit Sharma: "It was a fantastic chase and we are proud of our fight.

"Suryakumar Yadav was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while and he loves this format, he is unorthodox and has a wide range of shots. He never lets the tempo go. He has grown as player and is going from strength to strength."

Player of the match, England bowler Reece Topley: "I'm pretty to surprised to have won this - there were some great knocks today.

"Suryakumar Yadav's knock left me speechless. I was in awe."

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:34

    An anomaly within sport to have a crowd living in the home team’s country overwhelmingly supporting the away team - but expected by now.

    However booing the man-of-the-match for being English as he collects his award achieves new depths.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:35

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Alas, this is no surprise. True Indian fans are fantastic

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:26

    Well played yadav , malan, livingstone and topley

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:15

      Turtle replied:
      Bilateral T20 internationals are a bit pointless.

      The IPL is the pinnacle of the white ball game but unfortunately the ECB refuse to admit it.

  • Comment posted by Rseer, today at 18:46

    Kohli is pretty pants now. Only thing he brings us a lot of hot air as seen in the test series....

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, today at 18:49

      Warm beer replied:
      Don't forget the comedic value.

  • Comment posted by Rocourt, today at 18:56

    Starting to think these games are getting a bit silly now they are too heavily stacked against the bowlers . A smidge wide or leg side and wide . It’s basically a free for all for batters in today’s conditions

    • Reply posted by ptw, today at 19:08

      ptw replied:
      bat smen

  • Comment posted by NATCANADIAN, today at 18:49

    Virat Kohli is finished. I don't think he can get his form back. Today he is in the team for just his antics on the field. He dropped a sitter at a crucial stage by jumping to catch the ball, rather than take it at ease. Pant should never have opened, he should be at 4 or 5. Umran gave too many runs by his short-pitched balls, rather he should have bowled more yorkers at his blistering pace.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 19:04

      Dr Maggie replied:
      Lessons for India

      (1) Drop Kohli, Karthik
      (2) Rohit-Rishabh to open
      (3) KL Rahul #3
      (4) SKY #4
      (5) Jadeja should bat as high as possible
      (6) Kumar with Arshdeep will be an opening pair to match
      (7) Bishnoi is better than Chahal
      (8) Avesh, Umran are not international ready
      (9) Jadeja + Pandya are enough for 5th bowler

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 18:50

    Suryakumar Yadav was phenomenal.🙌🙌

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 19:00

      Jim replied:
      But not quite phenomenal enough.

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:48

    T20 is such a throwaway format, nobody will remember who won this or any other game in a month.

    • Reply posted by WillyB, today at 19:16

      WillyB replied:
      It has a value. I’m trying to get my kids into enjoying cricket and sitting to watch a 20-20 together is easier than a test. Tests will always be the ultimate form for me, but some fun on the side is ok.

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:33

    Great win for England and excellent knock from Yadav. Thoroughly entertaining series. Some terrible fielding at times though. Kohli was celebrating a catch before he'd even caught it

  • Comment posted by Donnie Darko, today at 18:31

    Silly-cricket at its silliest. Hugely entertaining nonsense.

    • Reply posted by always right, today at 18:49

      always right replied:
      Not exactly entertaining,jus a game of chance

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:32

    Good match today! Close match. Experimental Indian bowling line up today. But let too many runs away. Classy century by suraykumar!

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:52

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Hopefully England have had an experimental bowling attack for the whole series as most of them have been poor

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 18:50

    India did the right thing today by giving the bench a run out today. Pandya will be crucial for them as he can help cover overs with jadeja and his back end batting which was missed today. Even though it didn’t fire today Pant and Sharma as an opening pair in this format look good especially for the conditions in Australia.

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 19:05

    Those 10 runs from kohli proved the difference

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:43

    Well won England. Fair play to India's Barmy Army. Their travelling support really is the equivalent of the original Barmy Army. Hats off to those who have made such a long journey to watch their team.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 19:02

      Jim replied:
      Yeah they traveled all the way up the road.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:41

    I am taking full credit for Malan’s innings, having suggested he should be ‘rested’ in the last thread. It’s so much easier from the armchair…

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:20

      duncan brownley replied:
      Did you JF -L ... Missed that bit 🤦

      Karma has it and the vibes fed through to him.

      Amazing what we talk about then the opposite happens.

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 18:56

    Very difficult for Kohli to make it to the T20 WC team.. he is likely to miss the bus.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 18:48

    England slogged better than India in 120 balls today.

    *Shrugs*

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:47

    The momentum swung like a pendulum all afternoon.

    But congrats to Phil Salt and Moe Ali in their combined effort to dismiss the fine Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav when he was taking the game away from England.

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 18:49

      Grb replied:
      Well it was a batsman’s error really.

      A short wide slow ball which would have been called a wide and he flogged it straight to long off.

      No bowling credit for that.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 18:32

    Kohli, Dinesh Karthick. Karthick is 37 and should pave way for youngsters and he is wicket keeper but not wicket keeping says all. Malik, Jadeja, Avesh Khan bowling was awful. India knows now what its team for World Cup should be.

    • Reply posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:48

      chanasnakepit replied:
      Keep jadeja. Top class all rounder. Yeh wasn’t his day today, but it happens in t20, you’re going to get smashed for 40-50 runs

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 18:36

    Not a bad performance from England with some big players to return. This like Edgbaston seemed like an away game, sure were a lot of Indians that have come over for this series.

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 18:38

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Huge British/Indian populace in Birmingham helps. Made for a great atmosphere though? Especially when England win!

  • Comment posted by House TV, today at 18:30

    Good to see karthik reimagining himself as a finisher. Pure imagination!

    • Reply posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:36

      CriticalPoint replied:
      He's a nothing batsman now with this new brand of cricket. If I were India, I'd get rid of him and Shreyas Iyer, who are both out of their depth, and have Suryakumar and Hooda on the plane to Australia, with Pant as the keeper (obviously).

