Umesh Yadav has played 52 Tests and 77 one-day internationals for India

Middlesex have signed experienced India fast bowler Umesh Yadav for the rest of the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old will be available for the rest of the club's County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and is making his debut in their four-day game against Worcestershire.

Umesh has played 134 times for India in all formats, taking 273 wickets in all.

He replaces Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi as one of the club's overseas players after he left in May.

"He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside," Middlesex's head of men's performance cricket Alan Coleman said.

"He delivers the ball from wide of the crease, can move the ball both ways, regularly tops 140 kph, and possesses a vicious short ball, so will be a real handful for opposition batters in English conditions."