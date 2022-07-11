Close menu

Sri Lanka in New Zealand 2023

From the section Cricket

New Zealand celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dhanajaya de Silva

March

9-13 1st Test, Christchurch (22:00 GMT, 8-12 Mar)

17-21 2nd Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (22:00 GMT, 16-20 Mar)

25 1st ODI, Auckland (d/n) (01:00 GMT)

28 2nd ODI, Christchurch (d/n) (02:00 BST)

31 3rd ODI, Hamilton (d/n) (02:00 BST)

April

2 1st Twenty20 international, Auckland (01:00 BST)

5 2nd Twenty20 international, Dunedin (01:00 BST)

8 3rd Twenty20 international, Queenstown (01:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC