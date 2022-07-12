India paceman Umesh Yadav is making his debut for Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors' School (day two) Middlesex 188 & 180-6: Hollman 37*; Pennington 3-27 Worcestershire 191: Barnard 69*; Roland-Jones 4-60 Middlesex (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 177 runs Match scorecard

Luke Hollman's unbeaten knock of 37 tilted a see-saw contest fractionally in Middlesex's favour as they built a 177-run advantage against Worcestershire in their County Championship match at Merchant Taylors' School.

Hollman - who top-scored with 62 in the first innings - shored up the lower order after Dillon Pennington's three wickets had reduced his side to 139-6 second time around, extending that total by a further 41 at stumps.

It sets up the prospect of an enticing finish on day three after Worcestershire had posted 191 to secure a wafer-thin three-run lead in their first innings, built around Ed Barnard's undefeated 69.

Toby Roland-Jones, who finished with figures of 4-60, then played a valuable role with the bat, keeping Hollman company at the crease until bad light brought play to a close.

Resuming 88 behind, Worcestershire's sixth-wicket pair progressed steadily through the opening half-hour and extended the partnership to 71 before a diving catch by Sam Robson in the slips accounted for Gareth Roderick (30).

When Tim Murtagh had Joe Leach caught behind in the next over, the visitors still faced a deficit of 61 - but that was all but wiped out by Josh Baker, who dispatched Murtagh for consecutive cover boundaries and continued to go for his shots.

Baker's knock of 36 included six fours, with Roland-Jones also taking some punishment before he eventually had his man caught at midwicket by Jack Davies.

Davies darted in to take a far trickier catch and remove Charlie Morris in Roland-Jones' next over as the seamer quickly mopped up the Worcestershire tail by taking out Pennington's off stump.

Mark Stoneman restored Middlesex's lead with the first ball of their second innings, nudging Leach to the boundary but his opening partnership with Sam Robson developed into a gritty one either side of lunch.

Robson cut Barnard for four to lift the stand past 50, but Pennington immediately pegged Middlesex back with a double strike as Stoneman (27) top-edged a hook to long leg and Davies, fending one off to point, departed for a second-ball duck.

Robson (35) eventually fell to a stunning return catch by Leach, flinging himself to his left to pull off a one-handed grab, while Baker removed Max Holden just before tea with a delivery that turned sharply to hit off stump.

John Simpson announced his arrival at the crease by smashing Baker to the fence twice in succession, but the spinner returned after tea to trap Robbie White - who had battled hard for his 37 - leg before.

Pennington prised out Simpson, taken low in the slips for a belligerent 26, before Hollman and Roland-Jones dug in to maintain Middlesex's hopes of setting their opponents a tricky target in excess of 200.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.