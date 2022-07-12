Close menu

England v India: Jasprit Bumrah takes six as hosts are hammered by 10 wickets in first ODI

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at The Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments395

First Royal London one-day international, Kia Oval:
England 110 (25.2 overs): Buttler 30; Bumrah 6-19, Shami 3-31
India 114-0 (18.4 overs): Rohit 76*, Dhawan 31*
India win by 10 wickets; lead three-match series 1-0
Scorecard

England were bowled out for 110 as they slumped to a miserable 10-wicket defeat against India in the first one-day international at The Oval.

Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all out for ducks inside the first three overs after the hosts were put into bat.

India's pace attack, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, was irresistible and 7-3 soon became 26-5 when Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, who also failed to score, fell.

Jos Buttler offered brief resistance with 30, captaining England for the first time in a home ODI since being appointed white-ball captain.

But when he holed out at deep square leg, England were 59-7 - still 27 adrift of their lowest ODI score.

Lower-order hitting saved England that ignominy but they were dismissed in just 25.2 overs with Bumrah taking 6-19.

India serenely cruised to their target in 18.4 overs, captain Rohit Sharma ending 76 not out, to inflict one of England's heaviest defeats in recent times - the day-night match finishing before 17:00 BST.

The tourists, who won the Twenty20 series between the sides 2-1 last week, take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The next game is on Thursday at Lord's before the third at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

England blown away

Roy, Root and Stokes all out for ducks as India make stunning start

This was supposed to be England's batting line-up at full strength, with Bairstow, Stokes and Root returning to white-ball action.

But rather than helping to continue the feelgood from England's stunning Test exploits, they were all part of a top order blown away by India's opening burst.

The Oval pitch offered surprising bounce and zip and Bumrah removed Roy and Root in the space of three balls in the second over.

When Stokes' inside edge was brilliantly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami, three of England's top four were out for ducks for only the second time in an ODI - Stokes lasting one ball, Root two and Roy five.

England still held slim hopes while Buttler remained but he became the second of Shami's three victims in the 15th over.

There was an ironic standing ovation from many inside the ground when England scraped to three figures, thanks to 21 from David Willey and Brydon Carse's 15.

Still their total was their 11th lowest in ODIs and the innings the fourth shortest in terms of overs when being dismissed. It is also the first time England have lost by 10 wickets at home.

After their new era under under coach Matthew Mott began with a thumping 3-0 win in the Netherlands, after which Buttler replaced the now retired Eoin Morgan as skipper, this result, on the back of two heavy defeats in the T20 series, means it is becoming a difficult start.

Bumrah leads rampant India

India's openers smile after victory
India are hosting the next 50-over World Cup in 2023

Roy played on trying to drive a wide ball and Livingstone walked too far across his stumps and was bowled around his legs trying to work a yorker to leg but, in fairness, the other wickets were down to impressive bowling rather than poor shot-making.

Root got a ball that leapt from back of a length to take an edge while Bumrah's relentless line coupled with a hint of movement left Bairstow tentative, something not seen in his incredible red-ball run. He nicked off when making a late decision to leave - Pant taking another one-handed catch diving in front of slip.

Bumrah's first spell was 4-9 in five overs, backed up by Shami who also bowled Craig Overton with a perfect delivery that went through the gate and hit the top of off.

In the second over of his second spell, Bumrah held his arms out wide after he bowled Carse with another yorker which sealed second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

His sixth came soon after - Willey bowled trying a scoop, making him the final batter to fall. Bumrah's figures were the fourth best in an ODI in England.

In reply, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan patiently reached 8-0 after four overs but afterwards sauntered to victory.

Rohit hooked and pulled five sixes - the biggest moment of concern coming when one hit a young child in the stands.

Unlike the batting line-up, England's attack is missing a number of first-choice players but they would not have defended such a total even with World Cup winners Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes in their ranks.

Buttler 'won't panic' - what they said

Jos Buttler looks disappointed
Jos Buttler was captaining England for the 10th time in one-day cricket

England captain Jos Buttler: "We have to try and analyse it as quickly as we can and learn as much as we can from it.

"It is obvious there was a little bit in the wicket and India exploited that brilliantly. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding and these are the conditions that are toughest for us as a team and we have to find a way to counteract that.

"I won't be panicking. If we do that it is never going to help us. In the last seven years our batting has been our super strength in ODI cricket and the guys in the teams are some of the best players to ever play the format for England so we don't want to panic, but one thing we must pride ourselves on is learning and if we're faced with similar conditions on Thursday, how can we come through it better?

India captain Rohit Sharma: "We never really worry too much about the conditions because we've got the guys who can come in and exploit whatever the conditions are.

"We saw in the T20 series as well, when the pitches were flat, we came out and did the job as well. Today was more suitable for the fast bowlers, there was some swing and seam as well. We exploited those conditions pretty well."

Comments

Join the conversation

396 comments

  • Comment posted by jchanin, today at 17:11

    If I'd paid to see this match I'd have been really pissed off.

    • Reply posted by arg, today at 17:44

      arg replied:
      I did and am

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 17:07

    Just like to thank our bowlers for not dragging it out.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:22

      Turtle replied:
      The antiquated and moribund 50 over format needs phasing out; especially bilateral internationals which are a bit pointless.

      The IPL is the pinnacle of the white ball game but unfortunately the ECB refuse to admit it.

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 17:06

    Two days ago - a comment was made - wait until Root, Bairstow and Stokes come back - this is the England B team without them. Well they came back but went off again even quicker.

    India just needed Bumrah back - and he blew England away.

    Hilarious - fans didn't even get 50 overs of cricket in total. ECB should give the fans a 50% refund ! Yes, I'm an Indian fan !

    • Reply posted by Devil in the detail, today at 17:12

      Devil in the detail replied:
      4th test was good though..eh?

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 17:07

    Obviously we were never defending that but that doesn’t mean you abandon all sense when bowling. Hooping round corners and Buttler tells them to go short. 0/10 for his captaincy across the four games so far.

    Having said that, world class again from Bumrah, as good a spell that will ever be bowled in ODIs. Still think we could have made a game of it with a bit of thinking, ie see him off.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 17:09

      gcostanza replied:
      Exactly, have to be smarter than trying to smash and bounce your way out of a tight spot.

  • Comment posted by hussumption, today at 17:04

    Bad day in the office - it happens.

    Well bowled Bumrah!

    • Reply posted by Keith, today at 17:40

      Keith replied:
      Like the T20's!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:07

    Wow, what a hammering. The first time England have lost an ODI by 10 wickets in 11 years. 11 years!

    Bumrah, Shami and Rohit made it look easy, and took a liking to Carse as well. Bumrah in particular - swinging the ball around corners at 90mph.

    Well played. Onto Lords.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:23

      Turtle replied:
      50 cricket is pointless now that T20 has replaced it as the pinnacle of the white ball game.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 17:04

    Normal service resumed by England. This is the England we know and love!!!!

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:12

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Both the T20 and ODI teams have been excellent, it was the test side that was a disaster.
      Please think before making comments. It's surprising that 28 others have the same retention span as goldfish.

  • Comment posted by moonraker225, today at 17:20

    So, in what other elite team sport, would someone with the performance of Roy still be playing for their country?

    • Reply posted by Keith, today at 17:46

      Keith replied:
      Football, Southgate puts up with Maguire!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:12

    Hey England, it's a 50 over match you know. Take your time, see Bumrah off. (Well bowled btw)

    • Reply posted by firstfive, today at 17:18

      firstfive replied:
      Its Bazball - thats the way we play. Dont need all those overs.

  • Comment posted by Blashy, today at 17:22

    Mott's start as coach has been a disaster. Shame we didn't wait a few weeks and just appoint Eoin Morgan to the job

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 17:50

      oldhouse replied:
      Were you great at your job in the first week or did it take a bit of time to get up to speed? Need a bigger sample size. Calm down.

  • Comment posted by Tommy Boyce , today at 17:28

    When is the next series against The Netherlands, just asking

    • Reply posted by sonic08, today at 17:31

      sonic08 replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Blashy, today at 17:14

    Well, that was just horrendous, a pathetic performance in every department from England.
    Well played India, very well done Bumrah.
    I'm off to look at the pretty space pictures to cheer myself up.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:14

    That was brilliant by india! Brutal!!
    England….pathetic.
    Jasprit Bhumrah take a bow!!

    • Reply posted by Lord Donnos, today at 17:49

      Lord Donnos replied:
      Love Bhumrahs smile when he gets one!

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 17:04

    Thought it pretty disingenuous Prakash, Jimmy and Deep going on and on about the toss. Yes it was a more bowler friendly surface but that doesn't excuse that performance. Once you're three wickets down you need to consolidate and build a platform from which to accelerate at the end. England batters showed no application at all.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:11

      Origo replied:
      Thought the idea of numbers 1 and 2 were to build a platform or have tactics changed so much from my day it was best part of 60 years when bats were made off willow ash the good old days

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 17:17

    England have turned into a team of baz thrashers….ok when it comes off but even Nasser could not put a gloss on this sorry performance….What England plays at the moment is not cricket it is what us kids used to play down on the local fields…hit and hope

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:48

      Dr Maggie replied:
      This is the sad truth no one in England wishes to hear.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:15

    Bumrah and shami are lethal!

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 17:38

      LuThe replied:
      And that with Buvie having a day off!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:11

    Quite frankly, an absolute BATTERING! It seems like the scales are tipping between red and white ball.

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 17:15

      cptJay replied:
      It surely is. ENG to become semi decent in tests and pathetic in white ball cricket.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:04

    yes, Root, Bairstow and Stokes were brought in the team, as experts said after T20 loss

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:20

    England desperately need Chris Woakes to be fit - the only England bowler in the top ten ODI rankings (number 4 to be precise).

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 18:32

      Grumpygit replied:
      Doesn't matter if we can't bat

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:11

    If you going to lose then might as well do it in style.

    Beggars belief on how variable our performance is happening in all formats.

    Some big kick up the backsides needed to get switched on again one thinks.

    Played India on the emphatic win.

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 18:26

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      But they didn't even lose in style.

      Unless rubbish is a style

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC