First Royal London one-day international, Kia Oval: England 110 (25.2 overs): Buttler 30; Bumrah 6-19, Shami 3-31 India 114-0 (18.4 overs): Rohit 76*, Dhawan 31* India win by 10 wickets; lead three-match series 1-0 Scorecard

England were bowled out for 110 as they slumped to a miserable 10-wicket defeat against India in the first one-day international at The Oval.

Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all out for ducks inside the first three overs after the hosts were put into bat.

India's pace attack, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, was irresistible and 7-3 soon became 26-5 when Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, who also failed to score, fell.

Jos Buttler offered brief resistance with 30, captaining England for the first time in a home ODI since being appointed white-ball captain.

But when he holed out at deep square leg, England were 59-7 - still 27 adrift of their lowest ODI score.

Lower-order hitting saved England that ignominy but they were dismissed in just 25.2 overs with Bumrah taking 6-19.

India serenely cruised to their target in 18.4 overs, captain Rohit Sharma ending 76 not out, to inflict one of England's heaviest defeats in recent times - the day-night match finishing before 17:00 BST.

The tourists, who won the Twenty20 series between the sides 2-1 last week, take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The next game is on Thursday at Lord's before the third at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

England blown away

Roy, Root and Stokes all out for ducks as India make stunning start

This was supposed to be England's batting line-up at full strength, with Bairstow, Stokes and Root returning to white-ball action.

But rather than helping to continue the feelgood from England's stunning Test exploits, they were all part of a top order blown away by India's opening burst.

The Oval pitch offered surprising bounce and zip and Bumrah removed Roy and Root in the space of three balls in the second over.

When Stokes' inside edge was brilliantly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami, three of England's top four were out for ducks for only the second time in an ODI - Stokes lasting one ball, Root two and Roy five.

England still held slim hopes while Buttler remained but he became the second of Shami's three victims in the 15th over.

There was an ironic standing ovation from many inside the ground when England scraped to three figures, thanks to 21 from David Willey and Brydon Carse's 15.

Still their total was their 11th lowest in ODIs and the innings the fourth shortest in terms of overs when being dismissed. It is also the first time England have lost by 10 wickets at home.

After their new era under under coach Matthew Mott began with a thumping 3-0 win in the Netherlands, after which Buttler replaced the now retired Eoin Morgan as skipper, this result, on the back of two heavy defeats in the T20 series, means it is becoming a difficult start.

Bumrah leads rampant India

India are hosting the next 50-over World Cup in 2023

Roy played on trying to drive a wide ball and Livingstone walked too far across his stumps and was bowled around his legs trying to work a yorker to leg but, in fairness, the other wickets were down to impressive bowling rather than poor shot-making.

Root got a ball that leapt from back of a length to take an edge while Bumrah's relentless line coupled with a hint of movement left Bairstow tentative, something not seen in his incredible red-ball run. He nicked off when making a late decision to leave - Pant taking another one-handed catch diving in front of slip.

Bumrah's first spell was 4-9 in five overs, backed up by Shami who also bowled Craig Overton with a perfect delivery that went through the gate and hit the top of off.

In the second over of his second spell, Bumrah held his arms out wide after he bowled Carse with another yorker which sealed second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

His sixth came soon after - Willey bowled trying a scoop, making him the final batter to fall. Bumrah's figures were the fourth best in an ODI in England.

In reply, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan patiently reached 8-0 after four overs but afterwards sauntered to victory.

Rohit hooked and pulled five sixes - the biggest moment of concern coming when one hit a young child in the stands.

Unlike the batting line-up, England's attack is missing a number of first-choice players but they would not have defended such a total even with World Cup winners Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes in their ranks.

Buttler 'won't panic' - what they said

Jos Buttler was captaining England for the 10th time in one-day cricket

England captain Jos Buttler: "We have to try and analyse it as quickly as we can and learn as much as we can from it.

"It is obvious there was a little bit in the wicket and India exploited that brilliantly. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding and these are the conditions that are toughest for us as a team and we have to find a way to counteract that.

"I won't be panicking. If we do that it is never going to help us. In the last seven years our batting has been our super strength in ODI cricket and the guys in the teams are some of the best players to ever play the format for England so we don't want to panic, but one thing we must pride ourselves on is learning and if we're faced with similar conditions on Thursday, how can we come through it better?

India captain Rohit Sharma: "We never really worry too much about the conditions because we've got the guys who can come in and exploit whatever the conditions are.

"We saw in the T20 series as well, when the pitches were flat, we came out and did the job as well. Today was more suitable for the fast bowlers, there was some swing and seam as well. We exploited those conditions pretty well."