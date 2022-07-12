Close menu

Ireland v New Zealand: Black Caps secure three-wicket win to seal Malahide series

Finn Allen acknowledges the applause after reaching his 50 at Malahide
Finn Allen's 60, which included three sixes, helped steady New Zealand's reply after Mark Adair two wickets with the opening two balls of the innings
Second one-day international, Malahide:
Ireland 216 (48 overs): Dockrell 74, McBrine 28; Bracewell 2-26, Santer 2-32
New Zealand 219-7 (38.1 overs): Allen 60, Latham 55; Adair 2-29
New Zealand won by three wickets
Scorecard

New Zealand secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland to clinch the three-match ODI series at Malahide.

George Dockrell's ODI-best of 74 off 61 balls rescued the hosts after a top-order wobble before half-centuries from Finn Allen and Tom Latham.

Michael Bracewell, who hit a record-breaking 24 in the final over in Sunday's opener, hit an unbeaten 42 to see the Black Caps over the line.

The third ODI takes place on Friday (10:45 BST).

The sides then meet for a three-match Twenty20 series in Belfast, which begins on 18 July.

More to follow.

