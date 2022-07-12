Ireland v New Zealand: Black Caps secure three-wicket win to seal Malahide series
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Second one-day international, Malahide:
|Ireland 216 (48 overs): Dockrell 74, McBrine 28; Bracewell 2-26, Santer 2-32
|New Zealand 219-7 (38.1 overs): Allen 60, Latham 55; Adair 2-29
|New Zealand won by three wickets
|Scorecard
New Zealand secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland to clinch the three-match ODI series at Malahide.
George Dockrell's ODI-best of 74 off 61 balls rescued the hosts after a top-order wobble before half-centuries from Finn Allen and Tom Latham.
Michael Bracewell, who hit a record-breaking 24 in the final over in Sunday's opener, hit an unbeaten 42 to see the Black Caps over the line.
The third ODI takes place on Friday (10:45 BST).
The sides then meet for a three-match Twenty20 series in Belfast, which begins on 18 July.
More to follow.
