Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are competing in their third T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, having reached the same stage in 2015 and 2019

Jersey head coach Neil MacRae says his players will "bounce back" after missing out on qualification for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

A 23-run loss to hosts Zimbabwe on Tuesday and an eight-wicket defeat by the United States on Monday means Jersey cannot progress from their group in T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B.

They play Singapore in their final pool match on Thursday before seeding games.

"You'll see this team continue to develop and improve," MacRae said.

"The players are absolutely devastated at the moment, we've won trophies in the past, we've won big games, it hasn't gone our way here but they'll certainly bounce back," he added to BBC Radio Jersey after the Zimbabwe loss.

"Next summer we've got another chance in a global tournament to qualify for the [T20] World Cup in 2024 and the side is young, it'll still continue to improve.

"This isn't the end of the road for going to a World Cup for Jersey."

Jersey came into the tournament in Bulawayo having impressed in ICC Challenge League B in Uganda - the islanders keeping their hopes of reaching the next phase of qualifying for the 2023 50-over World Cup alive with five wins from five games.

And MacRae says playing against sides such as Zimbabwe - a Test-playing nation 11th in the ICC's T20 rankings - will only help raise the level of Jersey cricket.

"We were playing against a team that is an established country, a professional side, playing in its own conditions and a lot of experienced cricketers who play all year round in this level of intensity of game.

"For our players the levels have raised game-by-game over the last two weeks of T20 cricket. They're becoming more battle-hardened, it'll be a good thing for them in the future."