Keaton Jennings' previous first-class best was his 238 in the Roses match against Yorkshire in May 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Trafalgar Road, Southport (day three) Somerset 446: Goldsworthy 130, Rew 70; Williams 3-85 Lancashire 624-9: Jennings 318, Wells 109, Bohannon 91; Van der Merwe 5-174, Renshaw 3-29 Lancashire (7 pts) lead Somerset (3 pts) by 178 runs Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings' career-best first class score of 318 - the highest home score ever made by a Lancashire player - helped set up a potentially thrilling final day as Lancashire push for victory against Somerset at Southport.

After Luke Wells moved quickly to three figures from his overnight score of 99, before then getting out for 109, the focus of the day became Jennings.

Aided by 91 from Josh Bohannon, they dominated the visitors' increasingly ragged bowling to post 624-9, an overnight lead of 178.

Becoming only Lancashire's sixth triple centurion in their history, Jennings' 318 was the fourth highest by any Lancashire player in their history, and matched the highest score in English cricket since Sean Dickson also hit 318 for Kent against Northants in July 2017.

Surpassing Jason Gallian's 312 against Derbyshire at Old Trafford in 1996 as the previous best home score in the county, it was the highest score by any Lancashire player since Neal Fairbrother's 366 against Surrey at The Oval in 1990.

Wells celebrated reaching his second century of the season as early as the first over of the day but he was soon returning to the pavilion after edging Jack Brooks through to wicketkeeper Steven Davies.

Bohannon has had a lean time of late but he proved a superb in a second-wicket partnership of 211 - a record in itself at Trafalgar Road - before being bowled nine short of his century by Roelof van der Merwe.

Steven Croft ran a boundary-less 25 before being caught by Brooks off Van der Merwe then skipper Dane Vilas came and went cheaply after playing on to the Somerset spinner.

But Rob Jones then offered further support to Jennings in a fifth-wicket stand worth 113 before being well caught by a tumbling Amar Virdi on the long leg boundary off the part time off-spin of Matt Renshaw for 38.

Renshaw then claiming the wickets of George Balderson and Tom Bailey either side of Van der Merwe bowling Luke Wood as the hosts began to hit out before Jennings' long innings ended after 426 balls and 582 minutes when he holed out to Siddle at long off, to earn Van der Merwe an expensive 'five-for'.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.