Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are competing in their third T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, having reached the same stage in 2015 and 2019

ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, Bulawayo Athletic Club Jersey 154-7 (20 overs): Greenwood 44, Jenner 35; Mahboob 2-27 Singapore 141-7 (20 overs): Singh 59; Blampied 3-20, Carlyon 2-5 Jersey win by 13 runs Match scorecard

Jersey got their first win in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B as they beat Singapore by 13 runs in Zimbabwe.

Nick Greenwood hit 44 while Jonty Jenner scored 35 as Jersey made 154-7 after winning the toss in Bulawayo.

In reply their opponents - who had lost their opening two games heavily - hit 141-7 as Dominic Blampied took match-best figures of 3-20.

Jersey will face Uganda on Thursday in the play-offs for fifth place.

The island's hopes of making the 2022 T20 World Cup were already over after defeats to the United States and Zimbabwe in their opening two games.

Having won the toss Jersey began well, with opener Greenwood hitting 44 off just 22 balls as he and Harrison Carlyon put on 54 for the first wicket.

Carlyon fell for 18 before Asa Tribe was run out for 29, Ben Ward went for four and Ben Stevens for two as Jersey were reduced to 135-5 off 17.2 overs.

Former Sussex player Jenner, who has had a tough tournament with the bat, kept the islanders in the game before skying a top edge to backward square-leg for 35 from 23 balls as Jersey ended up on 154-7.

Carlyon took the wicket of Aman Desai with his third ball for a duck and fellow opener Surendran Chandramohan for 13 as Singapore were reduced to 18-2.

But Singapore looked like they might get back in the game when Arjun Mutreja and Manpreet Singh put on a 78-run fourth-wicket stand before skipper Charles Perchard removed Mutreja for 26.

Singh went on to hit three sixes and four fours as he got 59 off 37 balls, but once he fell victim to Elliot Miles in the 17th over Singapore's run-chase stuttered.

Blampied took two wickets in the final over to end any Singapore hopes of a win as Jersey finished third in the group with Zimbabwe winning the pool after 46-run win over the USA.