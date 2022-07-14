Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gordon Arthur is joining Cricket Scotland as interim chief executive to steer the governing body through the findings of a review into racism.

The former director of marketing and communications for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games starts on Monday.

He has also served as a non-executive director at UK Athletics.

"I look forward to working with everyone across the cricketing community to help build towards a fully inclusive environment." said Arthur.

"The findings from the independent review into racism in Scottish cricket will have a significant impact on the future direction of the sport and ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the organisation will be our top priority and central to my approach as interim CEO."

Sportscotland ordered the inquiry last year after numerous complaints from within the game and by late April more than 200 people had come forward to give evidence.

Equality and diversity group Plan4Sport are due to provide their recommendations at the end of July.

John Lunn, who had been standing in as temporary CEO at Cricket Scotland, is returning to his Sportscotland position.