Navdeep Saini: Kent sign India fast bowler on short-term deal
Kent have signed India fast bowler Navdeep Saini on a short-term contract.
The 29-year-old will be available for up to three County Championship and five One-Day Cup matches.
Saini made his debut for India in a T20 international in August 2019 and has played in all three forms of the game for his country.
He has taken 148 first-class wickets at an average of 28.80 and is the second Indian Test player to play for Kent after Rahul Dravid.
"In a year when it's been difficult to take wickets, we're excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep's quality to our squad," Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.