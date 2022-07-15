England fast bowler Issy Wong says bowling 80mph in women's cricket will "be normal" in the future.

No woman in history has reached such speed before.

Wong, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, took 3-36 on her international white-ball debut as England beat South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.

"I got asked if I thought it was possible and I said yes, absolutely," said Wong. "I go back to the four-minute mile, nobody had ever done it and they thought your lungs would explode, and then Roger Bannister did it.

"And in the following year about four or five people did it as well because they knew it was possible."

The 20-year-old impressed with her extra pace on a flat pitch, bowling with aggression and hostility to provide England's attack with an added spark.

While she admits she does not think about the speed gun when she is bowling, Wong is confident breaking the 80mph barrier is definitely achievable.

"Someone is going to get there and it will be normal I guess. It could be anyone. If you've got the wind behind you and you are running downhill and there's a bit of dew about it might help," she told Sky Sports.

On Friday, the wicket of big hitter Chloe Tryon, who made 88 in the first ODI, demonstrated Wong's point of difference with the ball as a fast, well-directed bouncer was edged through to wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

"The message has definitely been if I back myself to execute my short ball, then they back me 100%," Wong said.

England lead the multi-format series 6-2, with the third and final ODI taking place at Leicester on Monday starting at 14:00 BST. Three Twenty20s conclude the tour.